Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reviewed the Indian Railways' emergency preparedness for Cyclone Akvan while launching the new Kanpur-Anand Vihar Express to enhance connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Railways Minister Reviews Cyclone Akvan Preparedness

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed Indian Railways’ preparedness in view of the approaching Cyclone Akvan with the General Manager of South Coast Railway (SCoR) and other senior railway officials. The Minister directed railway officials to take all necessary precautionary measures, with special emphasis on passenger safety, protection of railway infrastructure, regulation of train operations and advance restoration planning. Dedicated War Rooms have been activated at Divisional, Zonal and Railway Board levels to ensure real-time monitoring, effective coordination and prompt response to any eventuality. Essential materials, restoration machinery and manpower have been kept ready for immediate deployment. Continuous monitoring of train operations is being undertaken to minimise passenger inconvenience. The preparedness measures also include close coordination with the state government, local administration and disaster management agencies, along with timely dissemination of information regarding train cancellations, diversions and rescheduling. South Coast Railway remains on high alert to safeguard passengers and railway assets, ensure effective emergency response and facilitate swift operation of train services following the cyclone.

Inauguration of New Kanpur Express

On Monday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Kanpur Express. The train will operate between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal, providing connectivity in both directions. Pramila Pandey, Mayor, Kanpur Nagar Nigam, and Devendra Singh Bhole, Member of Parliament, Akbarpur, along with other dignitaries and senior railway officials, were present on the occasion. The new daily train service will strengthen rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR), providing an additional travel option for passengers travelling between Kanpur and Delhi. (ANI)