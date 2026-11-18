The annual Anti-Terror Conference in New Delhi focuses on cross-border terrorism, addressing digital forensics, terror financing, and trial management to bolster national security under the government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

New Delhi Hosts Two-Day Anti-Terror Conference Focusing on Cross-Border Threats

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): With the theme of 'Cross-Border Terrorism', the two-day annual 'Anti-Terror Conference' beginning on Thursday in the national capital in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address issues like obtaining evidence from foreign jurisdictions, application of digital forensics and data analysis in counter-terrorism investigations, and the effective management of trials. Sessions will also cover countering radicalisation and emerging hybrid threats to national security, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Further sessions will examine the tools, techniques and case experiences involved in disrupting terror financing networks, as well as the development of future-ready counter-terrorism strategies and the strengthening of institutional capacities to meet emerging national security challenges. This year, the MHA said, the conference will also host a capacity-building training programme for state police personnel and practising professionals. "The programme has been designed to equip participants in several areas. These include applying the new criminal laws in terror investigations, using digital evidence in prosecution, and trial strategy and management," it said. "The programme will also cover special provisions relating to the investigation of terror cases, common challenges posed by the defence, the protection of witnesses, and the initiatives taken by the government to improve prosecution," it added.

Over the two days, the ministry said, the deliberations will enable law enforcement agencies to share their experiences, highlight good practices in handling counter-terrorism matters, and draw upon lessons learnt from terror investigations. The conference will be attended by senior police officers of States and Union Territories, officers of Central agencies and departments dealing with counter-terrorism, and experts from allied fields including law, forensics and technology.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of Zero Tolerance against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 'Anti-Terror Conference' in New Delhi on Thursday. The conference is being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as part of a continued effort to bolster the nation's collective response to terrorism. As per the MHA, "this year's conference will deliberate on the theme 'Cross-Border Terrorism'." Held annually, the conference has steadily grown into a significant gathering of operational forces, agencies working in the field of counter-terrorism, and experts from the technical, legal and forensic domains. It offers the agencies and forces an opportunity to collectively examine matters that have bearing on national security and the threats arising from terrorism. In keeping with the 'Whole of government approach', the conference places particular emphasis on fostering synergy among all stakeholders. It seeks to establish formal as well as informal channels that enable coordinated and concerted action against terrorism. The conference also aims to contribute substantive inputs towards the formulation of future policy.