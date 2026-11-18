Deendayal Port Authority achieved a 35.72% year-on-year growth, handling 130.03 MMT of cargo. The port was named Smart Port of the Year and recently awarded a contract for a new multi-purpose terminal at Tuna Tekra to boost trade capacity.

Deendayal Port Authority Continues Growth Trajectory

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla continues its growth trajectory, having handled 130.03 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of cargo in FY 2026–27, as against 95.81 MMT during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. This represents year-on-year growth of approximately 35.72%, reflecting the Port’s sustained operational excellence, enhanced efficiency and strong cargo-handling performance.

Award Recognition and Future Infrastructure Plans

Meanwhile, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has bagged the prestigious 'Smart Port of the Year' award at the Smart Logistics Awards 2026, organised by Maritime Gateway in Rajkot, recognising its efforts towards developing a smarter, more efficient and future-ready port. DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh congratulated the entire port fraternity, including port users, stakeholders, officers, trade unions, employees and dedicated shramiks, for their collective efforts and commitment towards the port's development. The recognition comes amid DPA's ongoing efforts to strengthen its cargo-handling infrastructure. On October 21, the port authority issued a Letter of Award (LoA) to Essar Ports Limited for developing a multi-purpose cargo terminal at Tuna Tekra, Kandla, at an estimated project cost of Rs 2,276.06 crore. The project will be implemented on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode for a concession period of 30 years, marking a step towards strengthening India's maritime infrastructure.