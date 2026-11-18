A 42-year-old woman died following a surgery at a private hospital in Chengannur, Alappuzha. The deceased has been identified as Udayalakshmi, a native of Thekkekkara in Chavara. Relatives allege medical negligence led to her death.

Alappuzha: A woman died following a surgery at a private hospital in Chengannur, Alappuzha. The deceased is Udayalakshmi (42), a native of Thekkekkara in Chavara, Kollam. Relatives allege that a medical error caused her death. However, authorities at Sanjeevani Hospital in Venmony denied any negligence.

Udayalakshmi underwent surgery on the 16th of this month after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Yesterday, around 12 PM, she underwent a tracheostomy to help her breathe after her thyroid gland was removed. She died shortly after, around 1 PM. Relatives suspect foul play as the patient was speaking normally just before the tracheostomy.

Sanjeevani Hospital management rejected the family's claim of surgical error. They stated there was no negligence during surgery or follow-up treatment. They assured that expert doctors were involved at all stages. The hospital's Medical Superintendent told Asianet News that heart attacks and respiratory issues can occur after thyroid surgery, which might have caused her death.

Based on a complaint from Udayalakshmi's relatives, Venmony police have registered a case of unnatural death. The hospital authorities mentioned they would cooperate with the investigation and have handed over medical records to the police. The police stated that further action will be decided after receiving the post-mortem report.