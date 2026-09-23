The weather office has warned that a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal could turn into a deep depression. This is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to coastal areas.

The sea in Digha has been very rough since Wednesday morning because of a low-pressure system. Strong winds and rain are expected all along the coast. Keeping the situation in mind, the administration has issued a warning for both tourists and fishermen. Announcements are being made on loudspeakers, warning tourists not to go into the water, and especially not to venture too deep. The administration has also increased its surveillance. It's not just Digha; areas like Shankarpur, Junput, and Petuaghat in East Medinipur are also expected to be affected by this low-pressure system.

Fishermen have been strictly told not to go out to sea. Fishing boats that are already in the water have been advised to return to a safe place immediately. According to the weather department, the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to get stronger and become a deep depression. This increases the chance of heavy rain and gusty winds in the coastal regions.

Because of this, a high alert has been issued for tourist spots like Digha, Tajpur, and Mandarmani. Tourists have been asked to follow all instructions from the administration. The main focus right now is to make sure no one gets into any danger while trying to enjoy the view of the rough sea.