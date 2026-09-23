A 46-year-old woman named Sujatha tragically lost her life after accidentally falling into a vessel of hot sambar during a Vinayaka Chavithi annadanam in Vijayawada. The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV as she was helping move the heavy utensil. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

A 46-year-old woman named Sujatha died when she fell into a pot of hot sambar during a Vinayaka Chavithi annadanam (Ganesh Chaturthi Food Distribution) event in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The incident happened on September 20 while Sujatha was helping to plan the food for the annadanam. It is said that she lost her balance while a big sambar boat was being moved and fell into it. One woman helped Sujatha take the heavy vessel through a narrow alley, which could be seen on the tape. After a short time, the woman lost her balance and fell face-first into the utensil.

You could see her feet writhing in pain as a huge cloud of steam rose from the boat. People rushed to help her and helped her get her balance again before pulling her out of the hot sambar and sitting her down while she shook.

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Sujatha got badly burnt and had to be taken to a hospital in Vijayawada to get better. She later died from her wounds. CCTV cameras caught the whole thing on film. After filing a report, the police are looking into what happened and whether anyone was careless with the plans that led to the accident.