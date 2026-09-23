5 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Disaster Management Authority advises caution

The disaster management agencies of both AP and Telangana have announced that the next 24 to 48 hours are extremely crucial. They have advised people not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and warned them against trying to cross overflowing streams and rivulets. People were also told not to stand under old buildings, trees, electric poles, or hoardings during strong winds. The Railway Department is also on alert and has cancelled several trains on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route. NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby for any emergency assistance.