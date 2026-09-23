3 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Official machinery on alert

Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu held a review meeting with top officials on the ground. He is constantly in touch with the Collectors and SPs of Srikakulam and other North Andhra districts to direct relief efforts. He has ordered the staff of the Irrigation, Revenue, and Electricity departments to be available 24/7. The administration has already made arrangements to move people from low-lying areas to relief centres. They have also advised everyone to stay away from old buildings, large hoardings, and big trees. A special control room has been set up at the Srikakulam Collectorate with the helpline number 08942 240557 for emergencies.