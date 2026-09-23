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Cyclone Arnab Updates: Schools Closed in 6 Districts as AP, Telangana Brace for Heavy Rain
A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is causing heavy downpours across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Because of this, the government has declared a holiday for schools in several districts.
Educational institutions closed in these 6 districts
Red alert for coastal areas.. Gale winds at 70 km/hr
Official machinery on alert
Cyclone chaos in Telangana's Godavari coast too
Cyclone Arnab UpdatesThis severe cyclone is not just affecting AP; its impact is also being felt in Telangana. The weather department has issued a red alert mainly for the Godavari basin districts. These include Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. Since there's a risk of heavy rain with thunderstorms here, officials have set up control rooms and alerted the local administration. They are urging people not to step out of their homes unless it's absolutely necessary.
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