Union Minister JP Nadda highlights 8 years of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, stating it covers 60Cr+ people with 48.54Cr+ cards created. He noted over ₹2 Lakh Crore worth of treatment has been availed, transforming healthcare access for millions.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday highlighted the completion of eight years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), saying that the scheme has transformed healthcare access for millions across the country.

In a post shared on X, Nadda said, "What began 8 years ago as the Sankalp for Seva of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has transformed healthcare access for millions, with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY — the world’s largest Health Assurance Scheme — now covering more than half a billion people across the country."

PM-JAY's Impressive Reach and Financial Impact

He said that more than 60 crore people have been covered under the scheme, with over 48.54 crore Ayushman cards created and more than 13 crore people having availed treatment. "With 60 Crore+ people covered, 48.54 Crore+ Ayushman Cards created and 13 Crore+ people having already availed treatment, the scheme is turning the promise of quality healthcare and financial protection into a reality for families across India. More than ₹2 Lakh Crore+ worth of hospitalisation and treatment has been availed through 39,000+ empanelled public and private hospitals across the country," Nadda said.

Highlighting the impact of the scheme, the Union Minister said the significance of the numbers goes beyond statistics as it represents families being protected from medical debt and patients receiving timely treatment. "Behind every number is a story — a family protected from the burden of medical debt, a patient receiving timely treatment, a loved one relieved of pain, and a household able to face illness without the fear of financial hardship," he said.

Nadda said the government remains committed to strengthening an accessible, affordable and inclusive healthcare system. "Hearing directly from beneficiaries and witnessing their experiences is a powerful reminder of the impact of this historic journey of Seva. Guided by the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthen an accessible, affordable and inclusive healthcare system, ensuring that every citizen can access quality healthcare with dignity and without financial hardship. More than half a billion lives covered. Millions of stories of hope. One unwavering Sankalp — Seva and Health for All," Nadda added.

🇮🇳 𝟠 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐲𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐌-𝐉𝐀𝐘 — 𝐀 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚𝐥𝐩 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐚, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 What began 8 years ago as the Sankalp for Seva of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has transformed healthcare access for millions,… pic.twitter.com/7peGGv1lCq — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 23, 2026

About the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Scheme

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, launched on September 23, 2018, is the flagship financial protection component of the government's healthcare initiatives and provides cashless hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually to economically vulnerable citizens.

The scheme provides coverage for secondary and tertiary care and has funded 13.25 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 2.03 lakh crore through more than 38,000 empanelled public and private hospitals as of August 31, 2026.

AB PM-JAY covers 1,961 procedures across 27 medical specialities and aims to protect families from catastrophic medical expenses.

Expansion to New Beneficiary Groups

The scheme has also been expanded to cover additional groups, including Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), anganwadi workers and helpers, as well as senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

More than 44.81 lakh Ayushman cards have been created for ASHAs, anganwadi workers and helpers, while over 1.36 crore senior citizens have received Ayushman Vay Vandana cards as of September 21, 2026.

The beneficiaries under AB PM-JAY include eligible families identified through defined deprivation and occupational criteria, along with specific categories covered through government initiatives, including construction workers, road accident victims, transgender persons covered under the SMILE initiative, waste pickers and sanitation workers, and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

A Pillar of India's Healthcare Infrastructure

Highlighting the broader Ayushman Bharat framework, the government said AB PM-JAY works alongside Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), and the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to strengthen healthcare delivery from primary care to hospital-based treatment.