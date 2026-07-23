Congress MP Hibi Eden has moved a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against the alleged 'breach of parliamentary rights' of Rahul Gandhi and women MPs, citing their 'brutal manhandling' by Delhi Police during a recent protest.

Congress MP Hibi Eden on Thursday moved a notice for a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against the alleged "breach of parliamentary rights and immunities" of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and several women MPs.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, the Member of Parliament from Ernakulam highlighted the "brutal manhandling" of Congress lawmakers by Delhi Police during a protest held on July 21.

'Peaceful Protest' Against Paper Leaks

"I hereby give notice for a privilege motion in relation to the breach of parliamentary rights and immunities of LOP Shri Rahul Gandhi and women MPs from the Congress Party," the notice read. The Congress MP stated that the party leaders were peacefully protesting in solidarity with the youth of the country against "paper leaks and examination irregularities" carried out under the aegis of the Central Government. The protesters have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Allegations of Manhandling by Police

Detailing the events of July 21, Eden alleged that the police "brutally manhandled" protesting MPs and specifically pointed out the treatment meted out to the Leader of Opposition. "It is most unfortunate that the LOP of this country was dragged by the police and forcibly taken to Chhatrasal Stadium. It is pertinent to note that the LOP holds a very significant position in Parliament and is considered the shadow prime minister," the letter stated.

Eden further alleged that women MPs were "manhandled and assaulted in broad daylight," calling it a "telling episode" on how the present-day government treats those who oppose them.

Breach of Parliamentary Privileges Claimed

The notice claimed that the actions of the police and the central government constitute a complete breach of parliamentary privileges, including the rights relating to freedom of speech and peaceful protest. "The police and the present-day central government, therefore, have completely breached the parliamentary privileges and rights of Shri Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs... I therefore urge you to please take notice of this motion and initiate immediate action," the Congress MP urged the Lok Sabha Secretariat. (ANI)