Heritage meets AI: Chatbot to help Kumbh visitors in 11 languages

Prime Minister Modi launched the 'Kumbh SahaAIyak' chatbot to enhance the experience of 45 crore devotees visiting the Mahakumbh. Available in 11 languages, the chatbot provides instant access to information regarding navigation, parking, accommodation, and more.

Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 10:39 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 'Kumbh SahaAIyak' chatbot, bringing the concept of Digital Mahakumbh to fruition. This chatbot aims to simplify and enhance the journey of the 45 crore devotees visiting the Mahakumbh from across India and abroad. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath envisions making this Mahakumbh more magnificent than ever and has instructed officials to prioritize the digital transformation of the event. In line with this vision, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Kumbh SahaAIyak chatbot ahead of the Mahakumbh.

The 'Kumbh SahaAIyak' chatbot will provide devotees with instant access to all information related to the Mahakumbh. Available in 11 languages, the chatbot will assist visitors by providing essential details such as navigation, parking, and accommodation in seconds. It can be easily downloaded on mobile devices, allowing users to ask questions via voice or text, and receive answers in their preferred language.

The chatbot will respond to devotees in the following 11 languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Urdu.

Key Features

1. Create a Memorable Kumbh Photo: Devotees can upload their photo and receive a personalized image set against the backdrop of the Mahakumbh, which they can save and share as a cherished memento of the event.

2. Access In-Depth Information on Spiritual Gurus: The chatbot provides detailed insights into the historical, cultural, and religious significance of the Mahakumbh, along with key dates. Additionally, it offers comprehensive information about spiritual gurus.

