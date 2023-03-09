Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bizarre! Infamous Bengaluru traffic helps groom ditch newlywed bride a day after marriage

    The 22-year-old bride said that George is from Chintamani in Chikkaballapur district and assisted her father in running a company in Karnataka and Goa. He was reportedly having an affair while he was running the company's operations in Goa. George allegedly told his wife that he would end his relationship with the girl, but continued to see her.

    Bengaluru's infamous traffic has proved its presence helpful for a 'runaway' groom who was being chased by his newly married wife. The groom reportedly dodged getting caught by his wife after her car was stuck in traffic on the Mahadevpura tech corridor in the city.

    It is reportedly said that the incident took place on February 16 and the bride found out that the groom had an affair while he was working in Goa. On February 15, the couple tied the knot and the groom tried to flee the very next day.

    According to various reports, the couple were returning home after returning from a church day after their wedding and were stuck in traffic. The groom – Vijay George (name changed), opened the car door and ran away while the bride was stuck there. His wife tried to chase him down, but was unable to catch up with him.

    On March 5, the woman filed a complaint with police. In her complaint, she claimed that the girl he was having an affair with threatened to share intimate photos of them on social media. Fearing this, the groom fled. Two weeks on, police say the groom is nowhere to be found.

    George's wife also said that she was informed about this affair even before marriage, but agreed to marry him as he had promised to leave her.

    "George was scared after the girl he was having an affair with blackmailed him. He then decided to run away. He was also showing suicidal tendencies. Hope he is safe and will return soon," his wife added.

