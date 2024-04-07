Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi to observe five dry days from April to June for festivals, Lok Sabha polls; check full list

    It is reportedly said that the licensees have been instructed to prominently display the order within their premises, while also ensuring closure of their business establishments on designated dry days. The directive emphasizes that licensees will not be entitled to compensation for any changes in the list of dry days.

    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    The Excise Department of the Delhi government has announced several dry days in the national capital, during which liquor shops will remain closed. This directive, which spans from April to June this year, comprises a total of five dry days.

    In April alone, three dry days have been designated, with closures scheduled for April 11 in observance of Id-ul-Fitr, April 17 for Ram Navami, and April 21 for Mahavir Jayanti. Additionally, dry days have been slated for May 23 to mark Buddha Purnima and June 17 in celebration of Id-ul-Zuha/Bakrid.

    In addition to religious observances, dry days have also been scheduled to coincide with the Lok Sabha elections. Liquor shops will be closed from 6 pm on May 23 to 6 pm on May 25, while a full-day shutdown is mandated on June 4, the day of vote counting.

    Delhi is set to conduct its general elections in a single phase on May 25, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. Furthermore, the Excise Department has extended dry days from 6 pm on April 24 to 6 pm on April 26 in Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, aligning with the general elections in those regions.

