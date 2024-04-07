ED produces refrigerator, smart TV invoices as evidence in Hemant Soren land acquisition probe

These invoices, sourced from two Ranchi-based dealers, have been appended to the charge sheet filed against the 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and four others last month.

In a recent development, invoices of a refrigerator and smart TV emerged as crucial evidence in the ongoing probe against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) used these documents to support its assertion that Soren unlawfully acquired 8.86 acres of land valued at over Rs 31 crore.

These invoices, sourced from two Ranchi-based dealers, have been appended to the charge sheet filed against the 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and four others last month.

Acknowledging the prosecution complaint, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court under Judge Rajiv Ranjan in Ranchi took cognizance of the matter on April 4.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged land acquisition irregularities, shortly after his resignation as chief minister. He is currently in judicial custody at Birsa Munda jail in Hotwar, Ranchi.

According to the ED, the above mentioned appliances were purchased under the names of family members of one Santosh Munda, who claimed to have served as a caretaker of Soren's property on the disputed land for approximately 14 to 15 years.

This statement from Munda served as a rebuttal to Soren's denial of any connection to the contested land. Additionally, the ED dismissed claims from an individual named Rajkumar Pahan regarding ownership of the land, alleging Pahan acted as a proxy to maintain Soren's control over the asset.

The ED further alleged that following Soren's initial summons in August last year, Pahan petitioned the deputy commissioner of Ranchi, seeking the cancellation of previous mutations in favor of other owners to prevent eviction from their properties. Subsequently, the state government purportedly reinstated ownership of the land to Pahan on January 29, just two days before Soren's arrest, ensuring uninterrupted control and possession for the JMM leader.

According to the probe agency, the disputed land initially belonged to 'Bhuinhari' property, which ordinarily cannot be transferred or sold under regular circumstances, with 'Mundas' and 'Pahans' being the recognized owners of such land assets. However, the ED contends that Soren allegedly orchestrated the eviction of subsequent buyers to gain control of the property in 2010-11.