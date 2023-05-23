Heavy rains to lash Kerala in next five days: IMD

The weather department issued a yellow alert in Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on May 26 and 27.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in Kerala for the next five days.

The weather department issued a yellow alert in Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on May 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 40 Kmph at one or two locations.

Strong winds and bad weather conditions are likely over the Southwest Bay of Bengal along the Sri Lankan coast on the 26th and 27th of May. From 25th to 27th May, strong winds and bad weather are likely over Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts.

At the same time, rainfall is expected at many places over northwest India with thunderstorms, lightning and occasional gusty winds from the evening of May 23 to May 26, with maximum intensity on May 24 and May 25. Uttarakhand is likely to witness gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph that will advance to Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on May 24; and over west Uttar Pradesh on May 25.