Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rains likely to lash in THESE states till May 12

    Weather scientists believe that the formation of a cyclonic circulation in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday marks the beginning of the potential development of a severe cyclonic storm in the area next week.
     

    Heavy rains likely to lash in THESE states till May 12 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 7, 2023, 7:43 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a warning for cyclonic storms, depressions, and extremely heavy rainfall activity in several parts of India from May 8 to May 12. 

    Weather scientists believe that the formation of a cyclonic circulation in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday marks the beginning of the potential development of a severe cyclonic storm in the area next week.

    Fishermen have been advised by the weather office to expect stormy weather with winds gusting to 40 to 50 kmph starting on Sunday. Additionally, it has been proposed to regulate tourism, offshore business, and shipping close to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 8 and May 12. 

    According to IMD, over the next two days, there will be thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and snowfall or rain in the Western Himalayan region. On May 7, a hailstorm is extremely likely to make landfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

    It is extremely possible that there will be rain in the area over the next five days, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in Kerala, Mahe, and Karnataka.

    On May 7-8, similar circumstances will be present in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

    Over Kerala and Mahe for the ensuing five days, as well as over South Interior Karnataka on May 8, heavy rainfall is extremely possible.

    It is extremely possible that Gujarat will see rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusts on May 7.

    From May 3 to 7, the Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra will continue to see similar weather.

    Cyclone Mocha
    According to the IMD, a low-pressure area is expected to develop over the same area on May 8. Around May 9, it is most likely to become a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the nearby South Andaman Sea. After that, a cyclonic storm is anticipated to develop. 

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 7:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi calls Gandhis a royal family says they are working against India interests gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi calls Gandhis a 'royal family', says they are working against India

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi scared swipe at Congress as Sonia Gandhi returns to campaign gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi’s ‘scared’ swipe at Congress as Sonia Gandhi returns to campaign

    Karnataka Election 2023 corruption unemployment real terrorism in poll bound state says Priyanka Gandhi gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Corruption, unemployment are real ‘terrorism’ in state, says Priyanka Gandhi

    Karnataka Election 2023 Rahul Gandhi takes impromptu scooter ride with delivery boy in Bengaluru WATCH gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi takes impromptu scooter ride with delivery boy in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Operation Kaveri PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribe members evacuated from Sudan gcw

    Operation Kaveri: PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribe members evacuated from Sudan

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi calls Gandhis a royal family says they are working against India interests gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi calls Gandhis a 'royal family', says they are working against India

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill domination ensures GT thumps LSG by 50 runs; netizens applaud-ayh

    IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill's domination ensures GT thumps LSG by 56 runs; netizens applaud

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi scared swipe at Congress as Sonia Gandhi returns to campaign gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi’s ‘scared’ swipe at Congress as Sonia Gandhi returns to campaign

    Karnataka Election 2023 corruption unemployment real terrorism in poll bound state says Priyanka Gandhi gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Corruption, unemployment are real ‘terrorism’ in state, says Priyanka Gandhi

    Karnataka Election 2023 Rahul Gandhi takes impromptu scooter ride with delivery boy in Bengaluru WATCH gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi takes impromptu scooter ride with delivery boy in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon