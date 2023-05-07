Heavy rains likely to lash in THESE states till May 12

Weather scientists believe that the formation of a cyclonic circulation in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday marks the beginning of the potential development of a severe cyclonic storm in the area next week.

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a warning for cyclonic storms, depressions, and extremely heavy rainfall activity in several parts of India from May 8 to May 12.

Fishermen have been advised by the weather office to expect stormy weather with winds gusting to 40 to 50 kmph starting on Sunday. Additionally, it has been proposed to regulate tourism, offshore business, and shipping close to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 8 and May 12.

According to IMD, over the next two days, there will be thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and snowfall or rain in the Western Himalayan region. On May 7, a hailstorm is extremely likely to make landfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

It is extremely possible that there will be rain in the area over the next five days, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in Kerala, Mahe, and Karnataka.

On May 7-8, similar circumstances will be present in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Over Kerala and Mahe for the ensuing five days, as well as over South Interior Karnataka on May 8, heavy rainfall is extremely possible.

It is extremely possible that Gujarat will see rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusts on May 7.

From May 3 to 7, the Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra will continue to see similar weather.

Cyclone Mocha

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area is expected to develop over the same area on May 8. Around May 9, it is most likely to become a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the nearby South Andaman Sea. After that, a cyclonic storm is anticipated to develop.