Ujjain witnessed severe waterlogging and submerged temples as the Shipra River swelled from heavy rain. The IMD has forecast an active monsoon phase, predicting more heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh in the coming days.

Severe waterlogging on Friday was witnessed in parts of Ujjain following heavy rainfall. Several temples located near Ram Ghat were also submerged after the water level of the Shipra River rose due to continuous rainfall in the state.

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IMD Forecasts Active Monsoon Phase

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather bulletin, said conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next two to three days.

The weather office said a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts. As a result, the southwest monsoon is likely to remain in an active phase over the central parts of the country during the next five to six days.

Detailed Forecast for Madhya Pradesh

For central India, the IMD forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh from July 2 to July 8.

The IMD said isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, are likely over West Madhya Pradesh during July 2 and 3. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over East Madhya Pradesh during July 2 and 3.

The weather office forecast isolated heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh during July 3 and 4, and over East Madhya Pradesh on July 5-8.

It further said isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over East Madhya Pradesh during July 3 and 4, while West Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive isolated very heavy rainfall during July 5-8.

Additionally, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on July 3 and 4.

The forecast comes as parts of Ujjain continue to grapple with waterlogging and a rise in the Shipra River following persistent rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall Impacts Maharashtra

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall also continued to impact Maharashtra, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday, accompanied by occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph.

According to the BMC, the city recorded 126 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on July 3, while the eastern and western suburbs received 110 mm and 114 mm of rainfall, respectively.

The IMD's Mumbai centre also issued an Orange warning, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad during the next three hours, and advised residents to take necessary precautions. (ANI)