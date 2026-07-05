Heavy rains returned to Mumbai, causing waterlogging at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and disrupting commuters. The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane, with officials urging citizens to stay indoors and deploying rescue teams for safety.

As rain lashed Mumbai again, waterlogging was witnessed at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station in Kurla. It added to the disruption already being faced by commuters across the city because of the continuous rain. Vehicles had to travel carefully through the waterlogged area.

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IMD Issues Weather Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued to warn of no immediate relief from the rain. It issued a red alert warning at 7 pm on Saturday for Mumbai and Thane in Maharashtra amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the region. The weather office has issued an Orange Alert for the Konkan region and Pune district's ghat areas, citing very heavy and persistent rainfall, along with a risk of minor landslides, while a Yellow Alert is in place for Pune city.

Officials Urge Caution

The State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan has urged citizens not to step out of house if not urgent. He said that the rescue teams have been deployed to aid the public affected by heavy rains, and the traffic is being cleared off the roads.

The minister said, "More than 200mm rain has occurred in 12 hours, which is very heavy rain - I mean, for Mumbai, it is very heavy rain. I would request all tourists, people who are going out for sightseeing. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. Our teams are stationed near manholes. Traffic is being cleared. People are going out, sitting near the high tide. Most accidents happen because of selfies. Places with tourism witness high casualties. Only step out of the house if there is urgent work."

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also urged citizens loitering along the seafront in the Worli area, who were ignoring the instructions and warnings issued by the Corporation and the police, to leave the area, as they were spotted wandering by the seaside and sitting on parapets here and there.

Monsoon's Tragic Consequences

The intense monsoon showers had already triggered widespread civic chaos and traffic disruptions across the city, along with a tragic casualty in the suburbs. The earlier spell of heavy rain caused multiple trees to fall across the western suburbs, blocking several key roads.

The rain has also had a tragic cost this monsoon season. An 11-year-old student died, and several others were hurt when a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur during an earlier spell of heavy rain and strong winds. (ANI)