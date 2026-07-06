Following an IMD 'orange alert' for heavy rainfall, the University of Mumbai postponed its July 6 exams. The BMC also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, with similar closures announced in Thane and Navi Mumbai for student safety.

The University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for July 6 after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather alert for Mumbai as a precautionary measure. New dates for the exams will be announced soon. This comes as the city has been battered by incessant rains and waterlogged areas in the last few days. The university emphasised that the decision was taken while keeping the students' safety in mind.

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Schools, Colleges Closed Across Region

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also announced that all government, private and civic body-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed today after the IMD issued an 'orange alert' forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The BMC, however, clarified that government and private offices will function as usual.

Thane District Collector Shrikrishnath Panchal also announced that the Anganwadis, Balwadis, primary schools, and secondary schools will remain shut in the district tomorrow. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also announced the closing of all schools on Monday for the safety of students amid incessant rain. Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil and NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde appealed to citizens not to step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.

City on High Alert

Meanwhile, the BMC also said 142 incidents of trees or branches falling were reported across Mumbai as gusty winds of 72-75 kmph accompanied heavy rainfall, while Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed the entire civic administration to remain on high alert on Monday in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of continued heavy rain.(ANI)