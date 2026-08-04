Heavy rainfall batters Kottayam, causing severe waterlogging and forcing schools to close. The Pamba River is overflowing, and a Red Alert has been issued for the Moozhiyar Dam. CM VD Satheesan is set to visit flood-hit areas to review relief.

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Kottayam, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas, including Kodimatha, Thazhathangadi, and Illikkal. Shops and houses have been inundated, while schools and colleges remain closed amid the adverse weather conditions.

The Pamba River continues to overflow in Pathanamthitta district. With a Red Alert issued for the catchment area of the Moozhiyar Dam, authorities have warned that the dam may have to be opened at any time if the situation worsens.

CM to Visit Flood-Hit Regions

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan will visit flood-affected Pathanamthitta to review the situation in various regions, including Ranni and Aranmula. In a post on X, the Keralam Chief Minister said he will tour relief camps across the district to review the provision of basic amenities, interact with displaced families, and oversee disaster management operations on the ground during the visit.

"Heading to Pathanamthitta to directly assess the flood situation in heavy rain-affected areas, including Ranni and Aranmula. Visiting relief camps to review basic amenities, interact with displaced families, and oversee disaster management operations on the ground," he said.

Financial Assistance on Agenda

Additionally, CM Satheesan assured that the issue of further financial assistance for flood-affected residents will be formally raised during the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

"Meeting officials across departments to ensure urgent action on waterlogging. Further financial assistance for those affected will be taken up in the upcoming Cabinet meeting," he said.

Government Preparedness and Support

The Keralam government said it is fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation and urged residents to strictly follow advisories issued by the state government and district administrations.

The government also assured that adequate financial assistance would be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to people who suffered damage to their homes, crops and livelihoods. It further stated that those injured in rain-related incidents would receive the best possible medical treatment and reiterated its commitment to extending all necessary support to the affected people during the ongoing crisis. (ANI)

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