Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan will visit flood-affected Pathanamthitta to review relief efforts. He will tour relief camps, meet families, and oversee operations. Financial assistance for victims will be discussed in an upcoming Cabinet meeting.

CM Satheesan to Assess Flood Situation

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan will visit flood-affected Pathanamthitta to review the situation in various regions, including Ranni and Aranmula.

In a post on X, the Keralam Chief Minister said he will tour relief camps across the district to review the provision of basic amenities, interact with displaced families, and oversee disaster management operations on the ground during the visit. "Heading to Pathanamthitta to directly assess the flood situation in heavy rain-affected areas, including Ranni and Aranmula. Visiting relief camps to review basic amenities, interact with displaced families, and oversee disaster management operations on the ground," he said. Heading to Pathanamthitta to directly assess the flood situation in heavy rain-affected areas, including Ranni and Aranmula. Visiting relief camps to review basic amenities, interact with displaced families, and oversee disaster management operations on the ground. Meeting… — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) August 4, 2026

Additionally, CM Satheesan assured that the issue of further financial assistance for flood-affected residents will be formally raised during the upcoming Cabinet meeting. "Meeting officials across departments to ensure urgent action on waterlogging. Further financial assistance for those affected will be taken up in the upcoming Cabinet meeting," he said.

Ranni Town Inundated, Traders Face Losses

Meanwhile, traders in Ranni town are grappling with heavy financial losses after severe rainfall and flash floods caused the Pamba River to overflow, inundating shops, warehouses and commercial establishments within a matter of hours.

Business owners are assessing the extent of the damage while struggling to resume normal operations after floodwaters submerged several parts of the town. The flooding in Ranni town of Keralam's Pathanamthitta district is followed by extremely heavy rainfall in the hilly regions of Pathanamthitta district, which triggered flash floods and caused the Pamba River to breach its banks, leaving many areas of Ranni under waist-deep water.

Government Pledges Support and Aid

The Keralam government said it is fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation and urged residents to strictly follow advisories issued by the state government and district administrations.

The government also assured that adequate financial assistance would be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to people who suffered damage to their homes, crops and livelihoods. It further stated that those injured in rain-related incidents would receive the best possible medical treatment and reiterated its commitment to extending all necessary support to the affected people during the ongoing crisis. (ANI)