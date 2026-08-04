The Samajwadi Party said it would raise the issue of alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement in the UP Assembly's Monsoon Session, even as the Yogi Adityanath government prepared to present its supplementary budget for the state's development.

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Monsoon Session continued on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition and Samajwadi Party MLA Mata Prasad Pandey said the opposition would raise the issue of alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement in the House, even as the state government prepared to present the supplementary budget. "They will present the budget if they want to, but we will talk about Ram Mandir donations," Pandey told ANI.

Government to Present Supplementary Budget

The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on Monday, with the Yogi Adityanath government scheduled to present the supplementary budget today. Ahead of its presentation, Uttar Pradesh Minister Rajni Tiwari said the supplementary budget was an important part of the Assembly proceedings and aimed at meeting the state's developmental requirements. "The House is very important for democracy, and we are part of the entire proceedings. Today, the supplementary budget is coming. First, the government presents the budget, then a supplementary budget is presented for work needed in the state. Today, the supplementary budget is coming," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jayveer Singh said the proceedings would be conducted in the interest of the state and accused the opposition of lacking substantive issues. "Everything will be fine; it will be in the interest of the state. Efforts are being made for the development and the resolution of the overall problems of the state. The opposition has no issue. They are desperate and disappointed. The state is progressing," Singh told ANI.

BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary said the supplementary budget would further accelerate the state's development and alleged that the Samajwadi Party had no faith in democracy. "Every action of the Uttar Pradesh government is taken in the public interest. The state is progressing rapidly on the path of development. We have introduced the supplementary budget to further accelerate this progress. The opposition has no faith in democracy. The Samajwadi Party has a long history of hooliganism," Chaudhary told ANI.

The four-day Uttar Pradesh Monsoon Session began on August 3 and will end on August 6. Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a cabinet meeting as the state government geared up to present the supplementary budget later in the day.

Speaking on the issue, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna emphasised that the supplementary budget is dedicated to completing ongoing government schemes and carrying out necessary work in the public interest. "The provisions in the supplementary budget are specifically to complete the ongoing schemes and to carry out the necessary work in the public interest. I believe this budget will accelerate the pace of our development," he said.

CM's Remarks and Other Proceedings

Meanwhile, following the cabinet meeting, State Minister OP Rajbhar said that the issues raised in the meeting would be discussed, adding that a condolence meeting would also take place dedicated to an opposition MLA who recently lost his life. "Discussion will be held on the issues that arise in the cabinet. An MLA in the opposition lost his life recently. It was decided that a condolence meeting would be held. They are not sensitive towards their own MLAs... These people were still protesting, dancing, and playing music," he said.

On Monday, CM Adityanath called for discussions on issues concerning the poor, youth, farmers, and women during the Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly. Addressing reporters on the first day of the session, the Chief Minister hit back at the Samajwadi Party for raising the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement issue, stating that they had obstructed the construction of the temple. Adityanath noted the legislature as a crucial platform for discussing and resolving issues faced by the people of the state, adding that the month of Shravan was significant for farmers, students regarding admissions, and the Kanwar Yatra. (ANI)