Delhi Airport now offers direct flights to Daman via Alliance Air, expanding its domestic network to 90 destinations. This new service makes Delhi the only airport in India connecting to 32 of the country's 36 States and Union Territories.

The Delhi International Airport expands direct scheduled flights between Delhi and Daman. Operated by Alliance Air, the new service expands Delhi Airport's domestic network to 90 destinations including the seasonal winter destinations of Khajuraho and Jaisalmer.

With the addition of Daman, Delhi Airport has become the only airport in India to provide direct connectivity to 32 of the country's 36 States and Union Territories, spanning 27 States and five Union Territories.

Strengthening Regional and National Connectivity

The launch of the Delhi Daman service is strategically significant as it strengthens connectivity to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu while advancing the Government of India's vision of enhancing regional air connectivity. The route improves accessibility for citizens, businesses and tourists, integrating Daman more closely into the national aviation network.

Boost for Tourism and Business

The Delhi Airport enables passengers from across India and overseas to conveniently access Daman through seamless onward connections. The new service is expected to support tourism by improving access to Daman's beaches, Portuguese heritage and growing hospitality sector while also facilitating business travel to one of western India's important manufacturing centres known for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics, textiles and engineering industries.

Delhi Airport: India's Premier Domestic Hub

The Delhi Airport today serves 90 domestic destinations, the highest among all airports in India, supported by more than 1,050 daily domestic flight movements and over 5 million domestic passengers every month, including approximately 1 million domestic to domestic transfer passengers. This extensive network continues to strengthen business travel, tourism, regional connectivity and economic growth while reinforcing Delhi Airport's position as India's preferred domestic aviation gateway.

The scheduled domestic services from Delhi Airport are currently operated by Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Alliance Air, providing passengers with extensive connectivity across the country. (ANI)