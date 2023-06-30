Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rain likely in Kerala till July 3; IMD issues yellow alert in four districts

    Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Kerala till July 3 and a yellow alert has been sounded in several districts in the state.

    Heavy rain to continue in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Kerala will continue to receive rainfall till Monday (July 3). In Kerala, the monsoon has become more intense, causing isolated areas of the state to experience heavy to very high rainfall. The IMD sounded a yellow alert in four districts- Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Friday (June 30). These districts are likely to receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

    Also read: PDP leader booked for sending obscene messages to journalist who sought details on Abdul Madani's health

    Yellow alert in districts in the coming days:

    July 2- Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
    July 3- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

    The IMD has warned the public to exercise extreme caution to prevent accidents caused by the rain.

    The first month of the monsoon season saw the country get 136.5 mm of rainfall as opposed to the average of 157.7 mm, a deficit of 13% as of June 29. This is according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The two states with the least rainfall in June were Kerala and Bihar, with 69 percent and 60 percent less rain than average for the month.

    In contrast to the typical rainfall of 151.1 mm in June, Bihar only received 47.5 mm. Kerala saw rainfall of 251.1 mm as opposed to the 621.9 mm that is typical for the season. On June 8, Cyclone Biparjoy, which had formed in the Arabian Sea around that time, delayed the southwest monsoon's arrival over Kerala and caused it to continue. After Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions on June 15, the monsoon quickly moved forward. 

    Also read: Kerala: BJP may field Suresh Gopi from Thrissur for Lok Sabha elections

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down AJR

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Amid uproar over Governor's sacking of Senthil Balaji for 5 hours, Stalin's 2018 tweet goes viral

    Amid uproar over Governor's sacking of Senthil Balaji for 5 hours, Stalin's 2018 tweet goes viral

    WATCH PM Modi takes metro train to attend centenary function in Delhi University AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi takes metro train to attend centenary function in Delhi University

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-335 30 June 2023: Check out the prize money, winner and more here anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-335 30 June 2023: Check out the prize money, winner and more here

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down AJR

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    snooker Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine? osf

    Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine?

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS

    Lonavala to Mahabaleshwar: 7 Maharashtra destinations for monsoon lovers ATG EIA

    Lonavala to Mahabaleshwar: 7 Maharashtra destinations for monsoon lovers

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon