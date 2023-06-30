Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: BJP may field Suresh Gopi from Thrissur for Lok Sabha elections

    After finishing third in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in the same position from the Thrissur seat in the 2021 Assembly elections, it is quite likely that Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur again, for a second time.
     

    Kerala: BJP may field Suresh Gopi from Thrissur for Lok Sabha elections anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: According to speculations, Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is likely to obtain a spot in the Union cabinet as a result of the massive reshuffle that the BJP government and party are planning ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Party President JP Nadda on Wednesday at his residence has fueled rumours of a cabinet change.

    Also read: Kerala invokes over a decade-old law to regulate sale of Jasmine

    If reports are to be believed, the BJP will field Suresh Gopi again in the Thrissur constituency and is set to fight a fiery battle. After TN Prathapan MP of the Congress changed his stance that he would not contest again, preparation is in full swing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

    TN Prathapan already declared that he would no longer contest for the Lok Sabha and would instead be interested in the Assembly elections. The leaders of Congress have expressed concern about the voters' perception that this is because they are afraid of failing. When the party demanded that all incumbent MPs compete for office during the Congress leaders' meeting, Pratapan gave in to their demands. The likelihood of withdrawal hasn't entirely changed, though. If that happens, Congress will select VT Balram. 

    The BJP leadership believes Suresh Gopi has an independent support base in Thrissur. The BJP also views the Thrissur district as a testing ground for its effort to politically link itself with Christian churches. Earlier than that, the party's national leadership has major plans to increase voter favorability of Suresh Gopi by placing him in the Union Cabinet. 

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Suresh Gopi contested as a BJP candidate from the Thrissur constituency in the state of Kerala. He emerged victorious and became a Member of Parliament representing the BJP. His foray into politics has garnered significant attention and has contributed to the party's presence in the state of Kerala.

    Also read: Hours after sacking Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi hits pause
     

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Hours after sacking Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi hits pause

    Hours after sacking Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi hits pause

    Kerala news LIVE 30 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: BJP likely to induct Suresh Gopi into Union Cabinet; All eyes on Thrissur constituency

    No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit AJR

    'No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit

    Senthil Balaji's sacking: 'At the pleasure of Governor' triggers debate; HC observations throw light on powers

    Senthil Balaji's sacking: 'Pleasure of the Governor' triggers debate; HC observations throw light on powers

    Tamil Nadu Governor under fire for sacking Senthil Balaji; DMK to move court, but others cite Section 164-1

    Tamil Nadu Governor under fire for sacking Senthil Balaji; DMK to move court, but others cite Article 164 (1)

    Recent Stories

    When is Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's daughter's naming ceremony? Read details RBA

    When is Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's daughter's naming ceremony? Read details

    The Night Manager 2 screening: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and others amp up fashion element vma

    The Night Manager 2 screening: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and others amp up fashion element

    The Night Manager 2 Reviews: Is Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor's show worth your time? Read THIS now RBA

    The Night Manager 2 Reviews: Is Aditya Roy, Sobhita, Anil Kapoor's show worth your time? Read THIS now

    Chinese spy balloon did not collect any information: Pentagon AJR

    Chinese spy balloon did not collect any information: Pentagon

    Hours after sacking Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi hits pause

    Hours after sacking Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi hits pause

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon