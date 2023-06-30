Kerala: BJP may field Suresh Gopi from Thrissur for Lok Sabha elections

After finishing third in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in the same position from the Thrissur seat in the 2021 Assembly elections, it is quite likely that Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur again, for a second time.

Thiruvananthapuram: According to speculations, Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is likely to obtain a spot in the Union cabinet as a result of the massive reshuffle that the BJP government and party are planning ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Party President JP Nadda on Wednesday at his residence has fueled rumours of a cabinet change.

Also read: Kerala invokes over a decade-old law to regulate sale of Jasmine

If reports are to be believed, the BJP will field Suresh Gopi again in the Thrissur constituency and is set to fight a fiery battle. After TN Prathapan MP of the Congress changed his stance that he would not contest again, preparation is in full swing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

TN Prathapan already declared that he would no longer contest for the Lok Sabha and would instead be interested in the Assembly elections. The leaders of Congress have expressed concern about the voters' perception that this is because they are afraid of failing. When the party demanded that all incumbent MPs compete for office during the Congress leaders' meeting, Pratapan gave in to their demands. The likelihood of withdrawal hasn't entirely changed, though. If that happens, Congress will select VT Balram.

The BJP leadership believes Suresh Gopi has an independent support base in Thrissur. The BJP also views the Thrissur district as a testing ground for its effort to politically link itself with Christian churches. Earlier than that, the party's national leadership has major plans to increase voter favorability of Suresh Gopi by placing him in the Union Cabinet.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Suresh Gopi contested as a BJP candidate from the Thrissur constituency in the state of Kerala. He emerged victorious and became a Member of Parliament representing the BJP. His foray into politics has garnered significant attention and has contributed to the party's presence in the state of Kerala.

Also read: Hours after sacking Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi hits pause

