    PDP leader booked for sending obscene messages to journalist who sought details on Abdul Madani's health

    Nisar Methar was given the responsibility by the party to inform the media about Abdul Nasser Madani's health. The journalist had an unfortunate experience when called to inquire about the health information of Madani, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

    Kochi: A People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader was booked by the police for sending obscene and lewd messages to a journalist in Kochi who sought an update on the health of PDP chairman Abdul Nasser Madani. The Kadavanthara police registered a case against PDP state general secretary Nissar Methar. In the complaint, the journalist stated that despite warnings Methar continued to send sexually explicit messages day and night. He has been booked under charges of sending obscene messages and online abuse.

    The party had assigned Methar to share the health details of Abdul Nasser Madani with the media. The journalist had an unfortunate experience when called to inquire about the health information of Madani, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi.

    The complainant also shared screenshots of messages sent by the PDP leader to the police. 

    Madani, the prime accused in the  2008 Bengaluru blast case returned to Kerala on Monday evening to visit his ailing father. However, he was taken ill en route to his hometown Anwarssery in the Kollam district and was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. 

    According to reports, Madani vomited several times and suffered from high blood pressure. 

    Madani got a warm reception from his followers on his arrival at the international airport in Kochi on Monday (June 26) evening. This was his second visit to the state in six years. Speaking to the media prior to leaving Bengaluru, Madani said that he had been "trapped in a deliberate manner" and that it was "embarrassing" for the nation's court system to hold people as undertrial detainees for years at a time. 

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
