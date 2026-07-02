Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has assured that no one involved in the recent child abuse case at an IT firm's crèche will be spared. A thorough investigation is underway, with a lady DCP-rank officer leading the probe.

Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, Seemanth Kumar Singh on Thursday emphasised that no accused in the recent case of child abuse reported at a crèche on the campus of an IT firm in east Bengaluru will be spared, saying that the police are conducting a thorough investigation to reveal all the accused persons and take strict action against them.

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Police Vow Thorough Investigation

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that after receiving a complaint from a Child Protection Officer on Wednesday, the police started the verification process of the videos submitted along with the complaint. "In the HAL police station limits, we got a complaint yesterday from the Child Protection Officer. And as per the complaint, which is against five women staff members who are working in a daycare facility in an IT sector company. As per the complaint and the videos which have been given as part of the complaint, we are going through them. The Joint Commissioner East and the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Whitefield are both there at the place right now. They are verifying the facts. But whatever has happened is really a very serious issue, and we will take the strictest action," he said.

Further, he said that after gaining knowledge of the case, the Bengaluru police will also look into other similar facilities to ensure that they are abiding by the rules and regulations. "We were not aware of this incident, but when we came to know of it, immediately a case was taken up. Not only this, we will be looking into any other facilities which are running like this. If they are running as per the rules, laws, rules and regulations--we will ask the concerned departments which has given the complaint to give us a list of wherever these types of daycare units are functioning, and whether they are authorized, whether they are following the guidelines," he said.

He noted that a lady Deputy Commissioner-rank officer and the Joint Commissioner East are investigating the matter. "So, this is a very, very serious incident, and we have taken it up in earnest. A Deputy Commissioner rank officer; a lady officer, has been deputed for this, and the Joint Commissioner East, both are looking into this serious issue," he said. "No one will be spared, certainly; that is a fact. And the videos are being verified. CCTV, all other technical evidence is being looked into," he added.

Five Nannies Arrested for Cruelty

Five nannies working at a crèche on the campus of an IT firm in east Bengaluru have been arrested for cruelty against children after disturbing videos of abuse surfaced. HAL Police have registered a case against Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu, and Bindu under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation. The videos allegedly show the nannies placing toddlers aged 2-3 years inside a washing machine, spraying water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, and locking them in toilets to stop them from crying. Police said the nannies also forced children to sit on Western-style commodes and threatened them into silence if they didn't obey. (ANI)