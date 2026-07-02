AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan addresses online abuse targeting his daughters, stating that freedom of speech does not permit harassment or threats. He affirmed that while criticism is welcome, such abuse is a criminal offense, amid police action.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that while freedom of speech is a fundamental constitutional right, it does not extend to abuse, threats, defamation or harassment, amid police action against individuals accused of posting abusive content targeting his daughters on social media.

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His remarks came as police registered cases against several individuals from Pithapuram and Eluru for allegedly posting objectionable and offensive content against the Deputy Chief Minister's daughters on social media platforms. According to the Pitapuram Police, action was initiated following complaints over the alleged abusive posts, and authorities are investigating the social media accounts linked to the content. Further legal action is expected based on the findings of the probe. Meanwhile, social media activist Prashna Ravan, who was arrested in connection with alleged derogatory remarks against Pawan Kalyan on social media, was granted bail by a local court in Pithapuram. However, he was taken back into police custody in connection with another case registered earlier at Sarpavaram police station in Kakinada district, according to the Pithapuram Town Circle Inspector.

Pawan Kalyan on Limits of Free Speech

In a video shared by the Jana Sena Party on X, Pawan Kalyan stressed that freedom of speech must be exercised within constitutional and legal limits. "Today I want to speak about an issue that concerns every citizen. Social media has become a part of our everyday lives. It's a powerful platform to express our views, raise public issues, connect with the public and people and hold governments accountable. Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right guaranteed by our constitution and our government; our government fully respects that right. But we must also remember one important fact," Kalyan said.

Reasonable Restrictions Under the Constitution

Elaborating on the constitutional framework governing free speech, the Deputy Chief Minister referred to the reasonable restrictions provided under the Constitution. He said, "Freedom of speech is not absolute or unconditional. It has its own limitations, and it comes with its own legal implications when it violates the rights of others. Article 19, clause 2 of the constitution places reasonable restrictions in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, national security, public order, decency, morality, defamation and preventing incitement to offenses."

'Freedom of Speech Does Not Mean Freedom to Abuse'

Emphasising the distinction between criticism and criminal conduct on social media, Pawan Kalyan said abuse, threats and harassment are not protected under the Constitution. Kalyan asserted that, "In simple words, freedom of speech does not mean the freedom to abuse. You have the right to criticise the government. You have the right to question us. You have the right to disagree with our decisions. This is democracy, and we welcome it. But abusing someone, issuing death threats, spreading false allegations, targeting women, insulting religious beliefs, attacking someone's dignity or provoking violence are not protected under the constitution. They are criminal offences. Over the past few years, we have seen a disturbing increase in the misuse of social media."

Growing Misuse of Anonymous Accounts

Highlighting what he described as the growing misuse of anonymous social media accounts, the Deputy Chief Minister said such platforms were increasingly being used for harassment and spreading false content. "People are hiding behind fake accounts to spread filthy language, personal abuse, character assassination, false propaganda, fake allegations without evidence, morphed content, death threats and organised harassment. Women are being targeted with unacceptable abuse. Even our gods and goddesses are being insulted with malicious intent," he added.

Jana Sena leaders have condemned the alleged abusive posts and demanded strict action against those responsible. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)