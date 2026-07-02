The Karnataka High Court has put an interim stay on the state government's decision to withdraw 52 criminal cases, including the Alanda riots case. The court found fault with the state's use of Section 321 of the CrPC in its prima facie order.

The Karnataka High Court has stayed the State Government's Cabinet decision to withdraw 52 criminal cases, including the case related to the Alanda riots. The stay was issued in the matter of Girish Bharadwaj vs State of Karnataka

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Court Cites Procedural Faults

The High Court, in its prima facie observation, found fault with the State's invocation of Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The bench noted that the decision violated an earlier order of the Karnataka High Court, which required the State to seek withdrawal of prosecutions against the accused through proper legal process. The Cabinet had recently decided to withdraw the 52 cases. The High Court's interim order puts the decision on hold until further hearing. Details of the next date of hearing are awaited. (ANI)