Heavy rain, gusty winds accompanied by thunderstorms affected several regions of Delhi on Tuesday, providing a respite from the prevailing humid weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across India until August 4.

Northwest India, including East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, is expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on July 29, with heavy showers in Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana. West India, including Konkan and Gujarat, will see isolated heavy rain on July 29 and light to moderate showers for 6-7 days.

Northeast India, including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. East and Central India, including Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, will experience isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms.

South Peninsular India, including Kerala and Coastal Karnataka, is expected to experience heavy rain on July 29-30, accompanied by strong winds (40-50 kmph). Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely across most regions for the next week.

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet issued travel advisories, warning passengers of potential disruptions to flight operations to and from Delhi due to gusty winds and rain.

"Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey," Air India posted on X.

Similarly, IndiGo, in a post on X, stated, "With heavy rainfall expected over #Delhi, we're seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can't control the skies, we're doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We'll keep you posted, and we're always around if you need help."

SpiceJet also highlighted the impact of adverse weather conditions in Delhi and Dharamshala, noting on X, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL) and Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”

IMD Weather Forecast

According to IMD, it is forecasted that there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Northwest, Northeast, and Eastern India during the next few days. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is also likely over Central and Peninsular India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan on Wednesday (i.e July 30).

Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and West Rajasthan on Wednesday.

On July 30, Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places in Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, as well as Jharkhand.

Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning are expected at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha.

Strong surface winds are anticipated at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep. Squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely along and off the coasts of Somalia, Yemen, south Oman, westcentral and eastcentral Arabian Sea, southwest Arabian Sea, and southern parts of the north Arabian Sea.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is expected over parts of the east-central Arabian Sea, along and off the Konkan, Goa, and Karnataka coasts. Similar conditions with winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are forecast along and off Gujarat and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea.

(With inputs from ANI)