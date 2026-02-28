The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has urged PM Narendra Modi to intervene for the safety and possible evacuation of Indian students in Iran, including many from Kashmir, amid escalating military hostilities and Israeli strikes.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention to ensure the safety, academic protection, and possible evacuation of Indian students currently residing in the Islamic Republic of Iran amid escalating military hostilities. In its letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the Association expressed profound concern over the extremely volatile and life-threatening security situation following the recent escalation of hostilities. Today, the Israeli Defence Forces reportedly launched major strikes on Iranian territory, including in and around Tehran, where multiple explosions were reported, and emergency measures were imposed amid fears of further escalation. The seriousness of the situation has reportedly led to airspace disruptions and heightened risks to civilian populations.

Students' Lives at Risk Amid Escalating Conflict

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, stated that the rapidly evolving security environment has created an atmosphere of fear, uncertainty, and grave risk for foreign nationals, including thousands of Indian students residing across various Iranian cities. A significant majority of these students are from the Kashmir Valley and are pursuing professional education, particularly MBBS and allied medical courses, in Iranian universities due to the country's comparatively affordable and structured academic framework.

Academic Obligations Trap Students in Conflict Zone

The Association noted that students now find themselves in an increasingly unstable security landscape, confronted with restricted mobility, communication uncertainties, and the looming threat of further hostilities. He further stated that advisories had been issued on 23 February 2026, urging Indian nationals to leave Iran in view of escalating tensions. However, a considerable number of students have been unable to depart, primarily due to ongoing semester examinations and, more importantly, two Iran-wide national examinations of decisive academic importance; the Uloompaya (Comprehensive Basic Science Examination) and the Pre-Internship Examination, scheduled for 5 March 2026 under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran. These examinations constitute mandatory milestones in the medical academic pathway and are critical for academic progression. In the absence of a formal notification regarding postponement or deferment, students fear that leaving the country at this stage could jeopardise their academic future and nullify years of sustained effort. As a result, many students are caught in a deeply distressing dilemma, compelled to choose between ensuring personal safety in a conflict-affected region and safeguarding their academic continuity. The lack of uniform and timely communication from certain institutions regarding examination schedules has further compounded anxiety and confusion among students.

Families in Kashmir Grapple with Anxiety

He emphasised that coordinated diplomatic engagement and structured contingency planning have become imperative to ensure the safe movement and possible evacuation of Indian nationals, should conditions deteriorate further. Equally distressing, the Association noted, is the emotional condition of parents and families in Kashmir, who are deeply concerned and anxious as they follow developments and struggle to maintain consistent contact with their children. The psychological toll on families is immense, and the prevailing uncertainty has only intensified their fears.

JKSA Urges Swift Diplomatic Intervention and Evacuation

Iran Coordinator of the Association, Faizan Nabi, urged the Prime Minister to ensure immediate and robust coordination between the Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iranian authorities, and concerned university administrations. He added that, if required, organised evacuation should be facilitated through appropriate diplomatic and logistical channels, including safe transit corridors via neighbouring countries.

He expressed confidence that the Government of India, which has consistently demonstrated exemplary resolve in protecting its citizens abroad during global crises, will take all necessary measures to safeguard the lives, dignity, and academic futures of Indian students in Iran. (ANI)