Delhi woke up to moderate rainfall on Wednesday morning, bringing relief from the persistently humid weather.

The National Capital woke up to moderate rainfall on Wednesday morning, bringing relief from the persistently humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the national capital for today.

"Generally cloudy Sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter," the IMD said in a statement. Furthermore, the weather department has stated that the temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 36 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius for the next seven days, until July 28.

According to the IMD, there will be generally cloudy skies with very light to light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning for the next seven days.

IMD Weather Update: Rain Alert Across Country

The weather department has also predicted a significant amount of rainfall across the country for the next several days.

According to a release from the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala & Mahe, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu during 23rd-28th July; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, during 23rd-26th July, with isolated very heavy rainfall over Telangana on 23rd and Kerala during 25th-27th July.

"Strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over South Peninsular india during next 5 days," it said.

Similarly, in West India, the IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over the Konkan & Goa, as well as the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, during 23rd-28th July. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected over Marathawada on 26th July, and over Gujarat State during 26th-28th July.

"Light/moderate rainfall at many/some places is very likely over the region during the next 5 days," it said.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal & Sikkim during 23rd-28th; Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand during 24th-28th July with isolated very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh during 26th-28th; East Madhya Pradesh during 25th-28th; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 23rd-26th; Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha on 24th & 25th July," the weather department said.

The IMD mentioned that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir on 23rd & 24th; Himachal Pradesh during 26th-28th; Uttarakhand during 23rd-28th; Punjab, Haryana on 23rd, 27th & 28th; Uttar Pradesh during 25th-28th; West Rajasthan on 27th & 28th and East Rajasthan on 23rd and during 26th-28th July with very heavy rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh on 23rd July.

"Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning likely over Western Himalayan region and some places over the plains during next 7 days," it said.