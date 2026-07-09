Incessant rainfall has paralysed Delhi-NCR, causing widespread waterlogging and massive traffic jams. Key roads like MB Road and NH-24 are severely affected, with similar chaotic scenes of flooding reported in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Incessant rainfall since Wednesday night has brought the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to a standstill, with widespread waterlogging and massive traffic snarls reported across the national capital and its satellite cities on Thursday morning.

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Delhi Reels Under Waterlogging, Traffic Jams

In Delhi, the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road emerged as one of the worst-affected stretches, with severe waterlogging leading to a total blockade of traffic movement. Visuals from the area showed vehicles partially submerged as the drainage system failed to cope with the downpour. Similar scenes of inundation were reported from the Burari area, where roads were completely underwater, while massive traffic snarls were witnessed on NH-24 near the Akshardham temple.

Tree Collapses Add to Woes in South Delhi

Simultaneously, in South Delhi's East of Kailash area, the Raja Dhir Singh Marg witnessed the collapse of two massive trees late last night for the second consecutive day. The trees fell within a distance of just 600 metres of each other--one near the ISKCON Temple and the other near the National Heart Institute. While one car was trapped under the debris, no injuries were reported, despite the high footfall typically seen near the hospital. This follows a similar incident on Tuesday on the same stretch where two luxury cars were crushed by a falling tree. Traffic police personnel were deployed at the spot to manage the resulting disruption.

Local resident Karan Agarwal noted that the giants fell one after another due to the heavy rain, causing significant blockages on the main road.

The Delhi Traffic Police also informed that the heavy downpour has caused significant waterlogging on National Highway 24 (NH-24) near the Ghazipur area. The accumulation of water has severely hampered the flow of traffic on this crucial stretch connecting Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Traffic officials and NHAI are currently involved in removing the water.

NCR Cities Also Submerged

The situation was equally grim in the NCR cities. In Noida, residents of Sector 75 woke up to submerged roads that made commuting nearly impossible. In Ghaziabad, the Indirapuram and Abhay Khand areas were heavily flooded, with commuters seen wading through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.

Residents Blame Civic Negligence

The two-day spell of rain has sparked anger among residents, who blamed civic negligence for the recurring misery. Aman, a scooter rider stuck on MB Road, expressed fear over the safety of the commute. "If any agency had done its work, the road would not have flooded. We are afraid of the potholes hidden under the water, fearing we might fall and get injured," he told ANI.

Sunil Singh, a pedestrian navigating the flooded streets, echoed the sentiment, stating that the continuous rain has turned the simple act of walking into a major difficulty due to the severe water accumulation and lack of proper drainage.

While the rain has brought down temperatures, it has resulted in a chaotic morning for thousands of daily commuters. Local administration and traffic police in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have been deployed to manage the flow of vehicles, but the uninterrupted rain continues to hamper relief efforts.