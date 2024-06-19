Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heat Wave: Delhi's power demand reaches all time high amid abnormal temperatures

    Delhi is grappling with a record-breaking power demand due to a relentless heatwave. On Wednesday, peak demand surged to 8,656 MW, surpassing Tuesday's 8,647 MW. The city's hottest night in 12 years saw temperatures at 35.2°C, while the power ministry urges utilities to stay vigilant. The IMD predicts relief from June 20 as monsoon advances

    Heat Wave: Delhi's power demand reaches all time high amid abnormal temperatures ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

    Delhi is currently facing an intense heatwave, resulting in an unprecedented surge in electricity demand. On Wednesday, the city's peak power demand hit a record high of 8,656 MW at precisely 15:06:55 hours, according to real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi. This surpassed Tuesday's peak of 8,647 MW, which was the highest for this summer until then.

    Heat Wave: Delhi's power demand reaches all time high amid abnormal temperatures ATG

    The severe heat has significantly increased the city's electricity consumption, raising concerns about the stability of the power supply and the need for efficient grid management to prevent outages. On Tuesday night, Delhi experienced its hottest night in 12 years, with temperatures not dropping below 35.2 degrees Celsius, which is significantly above the seasonal norm. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was anticipated to reach around 44 degrees Celsius.

    ALSO READ: What is Nitish Kumar checking? Internet abuzz as Bihar CM checks PM Modi's hand in surprise move (WATCH)

    In response to the rising electricity demand, the power ministry has instructed all utilities to remain highly vigilant and minimize forced outages of equipment. The northern region of India, where the monsoon has yet to arrive, has been particularly affected by the heatwave since May 17, 2024. Despite these challenging conditions, the region successfully met its highest-ever peak demand of 89 GW on June 17, 2024, by importing 25-30 percent of its power requirements from neighboring regions.

    ALSO READ: Centre orders government run hospitals to treat patients of heat-stroke with priority; Read on

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave in North-West India is expected to subside from June 20. However, India has experienced 20 percent less rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1. The IMD reported that the monsoon's progress had stalled between June 12 and 18, but conditions are now favorable for its advancement into parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, northwest Bay of Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand over the next few days. As of now, India has received 64.5 mm of rainfall, compared to the long-period average (LPA) of 80.6 mm.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 6:24 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Nitish Kumar checking? Internet abuzz as Bihar CM checks PM Modi's hand in surprise move (WATCH) anr

    What is Nitish Kumar checking? Internet abuzz as Bihar CM checks PM Modi's hand in surprise move (WATCH)

    Centre orders government run hospitals to treat patients of heat-stroke with priority; Read on ATG

    Centre orders government run hospitals to treat patients of heat-stroke with priority; Read on

    Kashmir: Two Pakistani terrorists killed in Sopore encounter; photos of their bodies go viral anr

    Kashmir: Two Pakistani terrorists killed in Sopore encounter; photos of their bodies go viral

    Reasi terror attack: Man suspected of providing logistics to terrorists arrested gcw

    Reasi terror attack: Man suspected of providing logistics to terrorists arrested

    IMD Weather Update: Red alert for East, West Uttar Pradesh, Orange alert for National Capital Delhi; Read more ATG

    IMD Weather Update: Red alert for East, West Uttar Pradesh, Orange alert for National Capital Delhi; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Terrelle Pryor: 9 memorable moments of the NFL star osf

    Happy Birthday Terrelle Pryor: 9 memorable moments of the NFL star

    What is Nitish Kumar checking? Internet abuzz as Bihar CM checks PM Modi's hand in surprise move (WATCH) anr

    What is Nitish Kumar checking? Internet abuzz as Bihar CM checks PM Modi's hand in surprise move (WATCH)

    cricket 'What I have done at CSK..."Shivam Dube's bold take on his struggles in the T20 World Cup 2024 osf

    'What I have done at CSK...': Shivam Dube's bold take on his struggles in the T20 World Cup 2024

    Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to achieve this monumental feat osf

    Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to achieve this monumental feat

    Air India's A320 fleet gets new Business, Premium Economy class on select domestic routes (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Air India's A320 fleet gets new Business, Premium Economy class on select domestic routes (SEE PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon