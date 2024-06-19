Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    What is Nitish Kumar checking? Internet abuzz as Bihar CM checks PM Modi's hand in surprise move (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir and visited the ancient ruins of the historic university. During the event, a viral video captured Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspecting the Prime Minister's hand, which garnered attention on social media.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

    A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar examining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's index finger has gone viral on social media. This interaction occurred shortly after they attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Nalanda University campus in Rajgir, Bihar. In the viral video, Nitish Kumar, who was sitting beside PM Modi, suddenly took hold of the Prime Minister's hand, surprising him.

    During the interaction, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appeared to inspect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's index finger, possibly checking for indelible ink used during voting. He then showed his own left index finger to the Prime Minister.

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir and also toured the ancient ruins of the university. The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, alongside other delegates.

    Established approximately 1600 years ago, the ancient Nalanda University is celebrated as one of the world's earliest residential universities. The design of the new university campus is inspired by the historic Nalanda University, honoring its profound educational legacy.
     

