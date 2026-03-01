The Supreme Court granted bail to Pawan Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh, accused in the 2022 murder of singer Siddhu Moosewala. The court considered their lawyers' arguments about lengthy custody and lack of substantial evidence against them.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Pawan Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh, both linked to the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala. Pawan Bishnoi was allegedly booked in connection with arranging a Bolero car used in the shooting that killed Moosewala, while Jagtar Singh was booked on a separate ground, along with more than 20 others, in the high-profile murder case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order after hearing submissions by counsels representing both accused men.

Arguments Presented in Court

Advocate Abhay Kumar, who appeared for Bishnoi, argued that his client was wrongly booked by the authorities for aiding in the crime by arranging the Bolero at the behest of infamous Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar, who is the prime accused in Mossewala's murder. As per Kumar, Pawan Bishnoi, while being in custody in another case, was booked in connection with the Mooselwala murder based on a confessional statement made by him. There was no other material in support of his involvement in the case, the lawyer added. Kumar also highlighted that there were around 180 prosecution witnesses in the case and that the petitioner had already been in custody for more than 3.5 years.

Meanwhile, counsel for Jagtar Singh argued that Singh was merely a neighbour and had not assisted in conducting the alleged reconnaissance related to the incident.

The accused duo had approached the apex court after their pleas seeking bail were denied by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

After considering the submissions from both sides, the Court found it appropriate to grant bail to the accused men.