Amid an LPG shortage in Tamil Nadu due to the West Asia conflict, CM MK Stalin has urged citizens not to panic. He confirmed writing to PM Modi for aid and holding meetings, assuring the public that the government is addressing the situation.

TN CM Urges Calm Amid LPG Shortage

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged citizens not to "panic" amid the ongoing LPG shortage caused by the West Asia conflict. In a post on X, Stalin stated that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the relevant Union Ministers regarding the issue. He added that the state government held a consultation meeting yesterday under the leadership of R Sakkarapani to discuss strategies for addressing the gas shortage. "Due to the West Asian war situation, to address the crises that have currently arisen, in addition to holding a high-level consultation two days ago, I have written a letter to the Honorable Prime Minister and the relevant Union Ministers regarding the shortage of cooking gas cylinders, as well as the supply of petroleum products including petrol and diesel. Under the leadership of Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs, R Sakkarapani a consultation meeting was also held yesterday on addressing the gas shortage," the 'X' post said.

Stalin emphasised that while the Union Government assures sufficient fuel stocks, the public should remain calm and support the measures being undertaken. He also highlighted that opposition parties have staged protests in Parliament to urge stronger action from the Centre. He also urged citizens to trust the ongoing efforts and face the challenges posed by the West Asian situation together. "In this matter, opposition parties have also staged protests in the Parliament premises to urge the Union Government to pay more serious attention. While the Union Government is stating that sufficient fuel stocks are available, I request the general public not to panic or feel anxious. At this time, let us stand in support of the efforts being undertaken by the Union Government and confront the West Asian war situation!" the post added.

West Asia Conflict Escalates

Today, March 12, 2026, marks the 13th day of the rapidly escalating war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The conflict, which began on February 28 with Operation "Epic Fury," has now transformed into a full-scale regional crisis with global economic repercussions. In a fresh escalation, a US-Israeli strike targeted an industrial area in Rabat Karim, roughly 27 km southwest of Tehran, early Thursday, according to Al Jazeera, citing Mehr News Agency. Local authorities have been closely monitoring the situation.

Crude Oil Tanker Reaches Mumbai Port

Meanwhile, a Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax carrying Saudi crude has reached Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-US conflict began.

The tanker had loaded crude from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed on March 3. Maritime tracking data showed the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before it temporarily went off tracking systems.

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9. The transponder is a mandatory maritime VHF radio system that automatically broadcasts a ship's identity, position, speed, and course to nearby vessels and shore stations to prevent collisions and improve navigation.

The vessel docked at the Mumbai Port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed at Jawahar Dweep at 6:06 pm. It is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil, which will be supplied to refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai. The crude discharge process is expected to take around 36 hours. (ANI)