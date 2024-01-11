Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heartwarming! Entrepreneur sells luxury watch, surprised with Walnuts and Rajma as gifts

    The article narrates the heartwarming story of Deepak Abbot, co-founder of Indiagold, who, after selling a luxury watch to a stranger in Srinagar, was deeply touched by the unexpected act of kindness when the buyer sent him a thoughtful gift.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

    In the bustling world of online transactions and commerce, where personal connections often take a back seat, a heartwarming story has emerged from the realm of second-hand luxury watches. Deepak Abbot, the co-founder of Indiagold, recently shared a delightful experience on social media after selling his pre-owned Garmin Fenix 7x Solar Sapphire to a stranger in Srinagar. What started as a routine commercial transaction turned into an unexpected display of thoughtfulness and generosity, leaving Abbot deeply touched.

    In December, Abbot took to social media platform X to list his pre-owned Garmin Fenix 7x Solar Sapphire for sale. His post included alluring pictures of the luxury watch and an invitation for interested buyers to reach out. The co-founder of Indiagold, known for his business acumen, offered the watch at an "extremely good price," creating an opportunity for someone to own a high-end timepiece at a reasonable cost.

    A few days later, Abbot shared an unexpected turn of events. The pre-owned watch had found a new home in Srinagar, purchased by an unknown individual. However, the transaction wasn't the end of the story. The stranger, showing a level of thoughtfulness rarely seen in commercial dealings, sent Abbot a substantial package containing Kashmiri walnuts and rajma packets as a gesture of appreciation.

    Overwhelmed by the unexpected act of kindness, Abbot expressed his gratitude on social media. He conveyed his emotions, stating that the deal was initially purely commercial with an unknown person, but the addition of heartfelt gifts transformed the entire experience. Abbot admitted to having "no words for such goodness and thoughtfulness," underscoring the impact of genuine gestures in our often hectic lives.

    The heartwarming post quickly gained traction on social media platform X, accumulating over 35,000 views and sparking an array of positive comments. Users from various corners of the internet shared their own stories and sentiments, highlighting the inherent goodness present in unexpected places.

    Commenters on the post echoed sentiments of appreciation and optimism. One user remarked that "good people are everywhere; great people are Godsend." Others shared similar experiences of unexpected acts of kindness, reinforcing the idea that these gestures are universal and deeply resonate with people.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
