Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heartbreaking incident unfolds at Delhi Zoo: Man dies of heart attack, shocked wife jumps to death

    Abhishek's lifeless body arrived at their residence in Ahlcon Apartments, Ghaziabad, around 9 pm. Overwhelmed by grief, Anjali couldn't bear the loss of her husband and, in a heart-wrenching turn of events, rushed to the seventh-floor balcony and jumped.

    Heartbreaking incident unfolds at Delhi Zoo: Man dies of heart attack, shocked wife jumps to death AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    A tragic turn of events unfolded for a young couple in Ghaziabad who embarked on a visit to Delhi Zoo, resulting in unforeseen sorrow. Abhishek Ahluwali, 25, suffered a fatal heart attack during their zoo visit, and less than 24 hours later, his wife Anjali, shocked by his demise, died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor.

    The two tied the knot on November 30 and planned for a day out at Delhi Zoo. However, Abhishek began experiencing chest pain at the zoo, prompting Anjali to seek help from his friends. Abhishek was initially taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and later referred to Safdarjung hospital. Tragically, doctors declared Abhishek dead due to a heart attack.

    From screen to streets: Real-life 'Bunty aur Babli' arrested by cops after car theft in Delhi's Janak Puri

    Abhishek's lifeless body arrived at their residence in Ahlcon Apartments, Ghaziabad, around 9 pm. Overwhelmed by grief, Anjali couldn't bear the loss of her husband and, in a heart-wrenching turn of events, rushed to the seventh-floor balcony and jumped. Suffering serious injuries, she was swiftly taken to Max Hospital, Vaishali. Sadly, Anjali succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of the following day.

    Relatives recounted the heartbreaking moments after Abhishek's demise. Babita, a relative said, "After the body was brought home, she sat next to it, weeping. Then she suddenly got up and ran towards the balcony. I figured that she was going to jump. I ran after her, but before I could stop her, she had jumped."

    Sanjiv, another relative, highlighted the efforts made to save Abhishek's life and said, "They told Abhishek's friends to take him to Safdarjung. I reached there too. I spoke to the doctor. He told me they tried their best, but could not save him."

    Sandeshkhali unrest: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose gives 72-hour deadline for Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest

    The tragic death of 25-year-old Abhishek draws attention once again to the concerning trend of young adults succumbing to heart attacks, reflecting the need for increased awareness and preventive measures.

    Incidents of sudden heart attacks leading to fatalities among young adults have been reported in various settings, including cultural events, marriage processions, and fitness centers, raising concerns about the cardiovascular health of the youth.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From screen to streets: Real-life 'Bunty aur Babli' arrested by cops after car theft in Delhi's Janak Puri AJR

    From screen to streets: Real-life 'Bunty aur Babli' arrested by cops after car theft in Delhi's Janak Puri

    Sandeshkhali unrest: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose gives 72-hour deadline for Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest AJR

    Sandeshkhali unrest: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose gives 72-hour deadline for Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest

    PM Modi's MEGA Gaganyaan announcement: 4 astronauts unveiled anr

    BREAKING: PM Modi's MEGA Gaganyaan announcement: 4 astronauts unveiled (WATCH)

    Karnataka: BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's cross voting shocks party in Rajya Sabha elections

    Karnataka: BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's cross voting shocks party in Rajya Sabha elections

    PM Modi in Kerala: 4 key space infra projects worth Rs 1800 crore launched anr

    PM Modi in Kerala: 4 key space infra projects worth Rs 1800 crore launched

    Recent Stories

    7 signs your body needs more calcium gcw eai

    7 signs your body needs more calcium

    From Himalayas to Bahamas, NASA shares breathtaking images of Earth captured from space; see photos snt

    From Himalayas to Bahamas, NASA shares breathtaking images of Earth captured from space; see photos

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares special moment with Mollywood megastar Mammootty on Instagram nir

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares special moment with Mollywood megastar Mammootty on Instagram

    From screen to streets: Real-life 'Bunty aur Babli' arrested by cops after car theft in Delhi's Janak Puri AJR

    From screen to streets: Real-life 'Bunty aur Babli' arrested by cops after car theft in Delhi's Janak Puri

    Hockey After 13 years, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman resigns citing unpaid dues & difficult work environment osf

    After 13 years, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman resigns citing unpaid dues & difficult work environment

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon