From screen to streets: Real-life 'Bunty aur Babli' arrested by cops after car theft in Delhi's Janak Puri

Responding to the PCR call about the car theft, the Janak Puri Police initiated an inquiry and registered a case under IPC sections 379 and 34 based on the complaint. A special team was formed to investigate the matter, utilizing CCTV footage, Call Detail Records (CDRs), and other digital footprints.

In a plot resembling a scene from the Bollywood movie 'Bunty Aur Babli,' a 27-year-old couple, identified as Sandeep Munna and Reena from Palam, Delhi, was arrested by the police for stealing a car in the Janak Puri area. Inspired by the film, the duo had embarked on a spree of imitating the notorious on-screen thieves.

The incident transpired on February 22 at 10:46 pm when a person reported to the police that a couple, to whom he had offered a lift, had made off with his vehicle. The complainant, who extended help to the seemingly needy couple, momentarily left the car for personal reasons only to return and discover it missing, along with his laptop.

The primary suspect, Sandeep Munna, was arrested, leading the police to recover the stolen car. Further investigation revealed that Sandeep's accomplice in the crime was Reena. In subsequent actions, Reena was arrested, and the stolen laptop was recovered at her direction.

Both accused individuals, Sandeep Munna and Reena, were residing together in the Uttam Nagar area of West Delhi. Plagued by alcohol addiction and lacking a stable source of income, the couple resorted to this criminal act as a desperate means to address their financial struggles, according to the police.

