Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sandeshkhali unrest: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose gives 72-hour deadline for Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest

    Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over allegations of land grab and sexual atrocities by Sheikh and his supporters. While some associates of Sheikh have been arrested, he has been on the run since January 5.

    Sandeshkhali unrest: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose gives 72-hour deadline for Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has urged the state government to take immediate action and arrest Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the main accused in cases related to sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali. The governor's directive comes in response to the Calcutta High Court's clarification that there is no stay on Sheikh's arrest.

    He has been evading authorities for over 50 days following Enforcement Directorate raids at his premises, and over 70 complaints have been filed against him.

    PM Modi's MEGA Gaganyaan announcement: 4 astronauts unveiled (WATCH)

    In a letter to the state government, Governor Bose emphasized the need for Sheikh's immediate arrest, failing which the reasons for the delay should be reported within 72 hours.

    The letter also instructed an investigation into an alleged incident of miscreants throwing a child in Sandeshkhali, with a report to be submitted to the governor's office.

    The Calcutta High Court clarified that its previous order only stayed a single judge's decision to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations of an attack on ED officers during raids at Sheikh's residence.

    The court directed the concerned police authorities to arrest Sheikh, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI, the superintendent of police, and the state's home secretary representing the West Bengal government. A public notice about Sheikh's inclusion as a respondent in the matter was also ordered to be published in newspapers.

    Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns amid voting in UP for Rajya Sabha polls

    Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over allegations of land grab and sexual atrocities by Sheikh and his supporters. While some associates of Sheikh have been arrested, he has been on the run since January 5.

    The TMC has asserted a zero-tolerance policy against crime and clarified that it is not shielding Sheikh from accusations of sexual abuse and land grab in Sandeshkhali.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's MEGA Gaganyaan announcement: 4 astronauts unveiled anr

    BREAKING: PM Modi's MEGA Gaganyaan announcement: 4 astronauts unveiled (WATCH)

    Karnataka: BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's cross voting shocks party in Rajya Sabha elections

    Karnataka: BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's cross voting shocks party in Rajya Sabha elections

    PM Modi in Kerala: 4 key space infra projects worth Rs 1800 crore launched anr

    PM Modi in Kerala: 4 key space infra projects worth Rs 1800 crore launched

    South Korean influencer impresses with dhoti, kurta in viral video, internet lauds him as 'Indian' (WATCH) snt

    South Korean influencer impresses with dhoti, kurta in viral video, internet lauds him as 'Indian' (WATCH)

    Confident you'll overcome this injury with courage PM Modi to Shami after pacer undergoes ankle surgery snt

    'Confident you'll overcome this injury with courage': PM Modi wishes Shami speedy recovery after ankle surgery

    Recent Stories

    Apple to take on Meta's smart glasses? Tech giant may bring camera into AirPods gcw

    Apple to take on Meta's smart glasses? Tech giant may bring camera into AirPods

    Is Sidhu Moosewala mother Charan Kaur pregnant Here what Moosewala family friend has to say RBA

    Is Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pregnant? Here's what Moosewala’s family friend has to say

    PM Modi's MEGA Gaganyaan announcement: 4 astronauts unveiled anr

    BREAKING: PM Modi's MEGA Gaganyaan announcement: 4 astronauts unveiled (WATCH)

    Karnataka: BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's cross voting shocks party in Rajya Sabha elections

    Karnataka: BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's cross voting shocks party in Rajya Sabha elections

    Canada Liberal govt proposes Online Harms Act: $70k fine for hate speech, life imprisonment for hate crimes snt

    Canada's Liberal govt proposes Online Harms Act: $70k fine for hate speech, life imprisonment for hate crimes

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon