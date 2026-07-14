The Health Ministry launched two bilingual posters to raise awareness for thalassemia screening. Developed with Thalassemics India and Jhpiego, they target adolescents and pregnant women to prevent the birth of children with thalassemia major.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare unveiled two awareness posters on thalassemia screening at Kartavya Bhavan, New Delhi, reaffirming the Government's commitment to early detection and prevention of thalassemia. The posters were released by Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the presence of senior government officials, medical experts, and representatives from Thalassemics India and Jhpiego.

Bilingual Posters for Awareness

Developed by Thalassemics India in collaboration with Jhpiego, the bilingual (Hindi and English) posters aim to encourage adolescents and antenatal women to undergo timely thalassemia screening to identify carriers and help prevent the birth of children with thalassemia major, according to a release.

A Powerful Public Health Intervention

Speaking at the launch, Aradhana Patnaik said, "Thalassemia screening is a simple yet powerful public health intervention that can significantly reduce the burden of this inherited blood disorder. By increasing awareness, we can prevent new cases and ensure a healthier future for the next generation."

Shobha Tuli, Secretary, Thalassemics India, thanked the Ministry for its continued support and emphasised the need to strengthen screening, diagnosis, and comprehensive care services under the National Health Mission and Ayushman Bharat.

Dr Manas Kalra, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Blood Cancer and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "Preventing thalassemia major requires a concerted effort from obstetricians, gynaecologists, family physicians, paediatricians, and hematology specialists. The Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana is helping eligible children access life-saving stem cell transplants through financial support of up to Rs 10 lakh under the Coal India CSR Fund."

The release stated that the event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Health Mission, leading medical experts, and representatives from Thalassemics India and Jhpiego. The initiative is expected to strengthen nationwide awareness and promote early screening, timely intervention, and better prevention of thalassemia. (ANI)