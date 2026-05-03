The Union Health Ministry will observe a pan-India 'Fire Safety Week' from May 4-10 to boost fire hazard prevention in healthcare facilities. The week will feature awareness campaigns, mock drills, and capacity-building initiatives nationwide.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with all States/UTs and relevant Central Ministries/Departments, will observe a pan-India 'Fire Safety Week' from May 4 to 10 to raise awareness on the importance of prevention and mitigation of fire hazards across healthcare facilities in the country.

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Inaugural Event Details

The observance will be formally inaugurated on Monday at Kartavya Bhawan-1, New Delhi, under the Chairpersonship of the Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, said a release. The inaugural function will mark the commencement of a series of awareness and preparedness activities to be conducted nationwide during the week.

Fire Safety Pledge

As part of the inaugural event, a pledge on 'Fire Safety in Health Facilities' will be administered by the Secretary (Health), reaffirming the commitment of all stakeholders towards ensuring strict adherence to fire safety norms, strengthening preparedness, and fostering a culture of safety within healthcare institutions.

Nationwide Awareness Activities

During the week-long observance, States and Union Territories shall undertake a range of activities, including awareness campaigns, mock drills, capacity-building initiatives, and dissemination of fire safety protocols, aimed at sensitizing healthcare personnel and administrators on fire prevention, emergency response, and evacuation procedures.

The observance underscores the Ministry's continued commitment to safeguarding patients, healthcare workers, and critical infrastructure by promoting robust fire safety mechanisms and fostering a culture of safety and preparedness across all levels of the healthcare delivery system. (ANI)