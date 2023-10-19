Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: HD Kumaraswamy replaces CM Ibrahim as JDS Karnataka president

    H. D. Kumaraswamy is unanimously elected as the new Janata Dal (Secular) state president in Karnataka, replacing the expelled CM Ibrahim, a decision made after a core committee meeting led by party supremo HD Deve Gowda.
     

    HD Kumaraswamy replaces CM Ibrahim as JDS Karnataka president vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    In a unanimous decision, H. D. Kumaraswamy has been elected as the new state president of the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka. The announcement was made by party supremo H. D. Deve Gowda. CM Ibrahim has been expelled from his position as the President of the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka. This decision came after a core committee meeting, in which party supremo HD Deve Gowda stated that the committee discussed the matter and took into account various opinions before making the decision.

    In the background of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, JDS state president CM Ibrahim had openly voiced his opposition to the JDS alliance with the BJP. He further declared his support for the Congress-led India alliance. Consequently, the JDS state units are now undergoing dissolution, primarily as part of a broader effort to remove Ibrahim from the party.

    Rebellion in Deve Gowda's party: CM Ibrahim says 'original JD-S' will not back BJP

    CM Ibrahim lost his position as the state president of the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka. However, did not face expulsion but rather lost the role. He has options on the table including accepting JDS party membership and continuing within the party, resigning from the party membership altogether, possibly paving the way for joining another political party, considering political retirement without party affiliation, or potentially teaming up with like-minded individuals to explore alternative political routes. 

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda decries divisions in addressing Cauvery water dispute

    After the meeting, HD Deve Gowda clarified the situation, saying, "We called a meeting of the JDS core committee members, held discussions, gathered everyone's opinions, and subsequently removed CM Ibrahim from the state president."

    CM Ibrahim had reacted to the decision, vehemently asserting, "I am the state president of the party, so why should I leave the party?" His stance surprised other JDS leaders, including Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
