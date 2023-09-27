Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda decries divisions in addressing Cauvery water dispute

    In a candid statement, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda expressed regret over the lack of unity among Karnataka politicians concerning the issue of preventing Cauvery water from being released to Tamil Nadu. Speaking at his residence in Hassan, Deve Gowda noted that there is a stark contrast between the unity exhibited by politicians in Tamil Nadu regarding Cauvery water distribution and the lack of a unified stance in Karnataka.

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda decries divisions in addressing Cauvery water dispute
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    Deve Gowda revealed that he had personally undertaken an investigation into the water levels of dams that supply the Cauvery and shared these findings in a letter to the Prime Minister. In this letter, he emphasized the need for an impartial expert committee to assess the conditions in both states. He pointed out that Karnataka requires 70 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) of water to sustain its crops, a demand that might not be met without intervention.

    Regarding the contentious Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) verdict, Deve Gowda expressed concern about the government's unclear stance on the matter. He acknowledged that unity among Karnataka politicians is lacking, unlike the situation in Tamil Nadu, where political leaders have demonstrated a more cohesive approach.
    Former CM Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Government's Handling of Cauvery Water Issue

    Deve Gowda also hinted at a forthcoming discussion about the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), emphasizing his commitment to open dialogue and transparency. He reaffirmed his dedication to the issues he has championed throughout his political career, including the Cauvery water dispute, and noted the historical context of his involvement, which included interactions with prominent figures such as late Anant Kumar and Siddaramaiah.

    In response to recent bandhs in Karnataka aimed at preventing the release of Cauvery water, Deve Gowda humorously commented on the state's unique political landscape, highlighting the varying approaches taken by different groups and the continuing challenge of achieving political unity.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former CM Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Government's Handling of Cauvery Water Issue

    Former CM Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Government's Handling of Cauvery Water Issue

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Prahlad Joshi contesting from Uttara Kannada? Here's all you need to know vkp

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Prahlad Joshi contesting from Uttara Kannada? Here's all you need to know

    Karnataka: Pro-Kannada outfits announce statewide bandh on September 29 despite Deputy CM's opposition

    Karnataka: Pro-Kannada outfits announce statewide bandh on September 29 despite Deputy CM's opposition

    Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released vkp

    Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released

    Karnataka to witness state-wide bandh on September 29, Vatal Nagaraj calls for significant protest vkp

    Karnataka to witness state-wide bandh on September 29, Vatal Nagaraj calls for significant protest

    Recent Stories

    Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the 'Nightingale of India' ADC

    Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the 'Nightingale of India'

    US teens loot Apple Store in Philadelphia steal iPhone 15 series iPads more WATCH gcw

    US teens loot Apple Store in Philadelphia; steal iPhone 15 series, iPads & more (WATCH)

    Dancing with the Stars season 32: Where to watch to participants; all you need to know RKK

    Dancing with the Stars season 32: Where to watch to participants; all you need to know about the show

    UP man, accused of molesting girl, injured in police firing while attempting to flee from custody - WATCH snt

    UP man, accused of molesting girl, injured in police firing while attempting to flee from custody - WATCH

    Navratri 2023: Facts behind the colours associated with each goddess rkn eai

    Navratri 2023: Facts behind the colours associated with each goddess

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon