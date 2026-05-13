Veteran Telugu actor Tanikella Bharani became emotional after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad. His heartfelt social media post comparing the experience to witnessing greatness has now gone viral, drawing attention from fans and political supporters across India.

Veteran Telugu actor, writer, and poet Tanikella Bharani recently had an emotional real-life moment that left a deep impact on him. Known for portraying more than 750 memorable characters in Telugu cinema, Bharani described his recent interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a life-changing experience. The meeting took place at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad and has now become a major talking point among fans and film lovers.

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Emotional Meeting at Hyderabad Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was preparing to leave for Delhi after attending official events in Hyderabad. Several Andhra Pradesh leaders and dignitaries had gathered at Begumpet Airport to see him off. Among them was Tanikella Bharani, who quietly stood in line hoping to greet the Prime Minister.

What happened next completely surprised the senior actor. As PM Modi walked past the gathering, he reportedly recognised Bharani, warmly greeted him, and shook hands with him. The unexpected interaction deeply moved the actor, who later admitted that he became emotional during the moment.

Bharani’s Words Go Viral

After the meeting, Bharani shared heartfelt thoughts on social media that quickly went viral across the South Indian film industry. Expressing his admiration, he wrote that although he had never seen legendary spiritual figures like Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Adi Shankaracharya, or Swami Vivekananda, he felt PM Modi carried qualities of such great personalities.

He further wrote that shaking hands with the Prime Minister made him feel that his life was “fulfilled.” His emotional words resonated with many supporters and admirers online.

A Deep Connection With Indian Culture

Apart from acting, Tanikella Bharani is widely respected for his literary works, spiritual beliefs, and devotion to Lord Shiva. The actor has often spoken proudly about Indian culture and traditions. He has previously praised PM Modi for presenting India’s heritage and cultural identity strongly on the global stage.

For Bharani, the meeting was not just with a political leader but with someone he deeply respects for promoting Indian values and culture worldwide.