Union Minister Piyush Goyal has strongly condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'terrorist' remark against PM Modi, stating that Congress and the Gandhi family cannot digest the PM's popularity and have a history of low-level comments.

Goyal Condemns 'Low-Level' Remarks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has deeply condemned the "terrorist" remarks made by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Gandhi family and the Congress have always made such low-level comments on the Prime Minister. "The Gandhi family, Kharge, and the Congress have always made such low-level comments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world's most popular leader. He has been duly elected through a democratic process by the world's largest democracy. The Prime Minister of India is the Prime Minister of 140 crore Indians," he said.

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Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Goyal criticised Kharge, saying that he cannot digest the popularity of PM Modi. He praised the Prime Minister as he outlined his vast political career as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and later led the nation by becoming the Prime Minister in 2014. "Kharge's heart and mind are still not able to accept Prime Minister Modi's popularity and the fact that 140 crore Indians look up to him. As a leader, he will lead India to 'Viksit Bharat'. They are not able to digest that the Gandhi family has been defeated in three elections in a row," he said.

"For 25 years, PM Modi led the Gujarat government, and now the central government for the last 12 years, with an unblemished record of public service, unlike the Gandhi family, which in every generation has had scandals associated with it. They have throttled democracy and have always spoken against India, both in India and even abroad," he added.

Goyal further condemned the remarks, saying, "I condemn the Congress's thinking. I condemn the Gandhi family's anti-Modi approach. And, I condemn Kharge for speaking in such a demeaning manner about the Prime Minister."

Context of Kharge's Controversial Statement

This comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge courted controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu, earlier today. Highlighting opposition unity during the defeat of the Delimitation Bill, which had also been linked to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.' "I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this woman's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

Kharge Clarifies Remark

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist. What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said. (ANI)