    'Haven't resigned': Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismisses rumours amid Congress crisis

    Prior to the Rajya Sabha poll setback, the Congress held 40 MLAs, comfortably surpassing the majority threshold of 34. With additional support from three independent lawmakers, the party was in a strong position.

    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    A day after the Rajya Sabha election shock, where six Congress MLAs cross-voted and allegedly joined forces with the BJP, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is standing firm against calls for his resignation. The BJP is likely to push for a floor test, emphasizing the need for the ruling party to demonstrate its majority in the 68-member Assembly, either today or later this week.

    Prior to the Rajya Sabha poll setback, the Congress held 40 MLAs, comfortably surpassing the majority threshold of 34. With additional support from three independent lawmakers, the party was in a strong position.

    Himachal Pradesh: Tension escalates as 15 BJP MLAs expelled over alleged misconduct

    In contrast, the BJP had only 25 seats, a significant decrease from the 44 it secured in the 2017 election.

    The political landscape took a twist with the anticipated defection of the six Congress MLAs, who were transported to BJP-ruled Haryana after cross-voting and are currently located at an undisclosed place.

    This alteration leaves the Congress one seat short of a majority, especially without the three independent MLAs who sided with the BJP and are expected to switch allegiances.

    Adding to the complexity, the Assembly Speaker expelled 15 BJP MLAs for sloganeering and alleged misconduct, reducing the effective strength of the House to 53 and the effective majority to 27.

    Calcutta High Court criticizes Mamata Banerjee govt's failure to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan

    This lower threshold could potentially benefit the Congress in overcoming any challenges to its majority. The situation remains fluid, and the political maneuvering in Himachal Pradesh continues to unfold.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
