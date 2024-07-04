Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hathras stampede: 6 arrested, Rs 1 lakh reward offered for info on key accused

    Uttar Pradesh Police addressed the media on Wednesday regarding the Hathras stampede incident, confirming that six individuals have been arrested so far. Among the arrested are two women and four men.

    The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said that six people have been arrested in connection with the stampede that occurred in Hathras following a satsang. According to the police, they are all part of the organising group that is in charge of holding the satsang.

    Following the satsang led by preacher Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as "Bhole Baba," in Hathras on Tuesday, a stampede resulted in the deaths of 121 persons, the most of them women, and the injuries of 31 others.

    Shalabh Mathur, the Inspector General of Aligarh, stated: "Four males and two women have been detained in connection with this event. They all served as "Sevadars" and are members of the organising committee."

    The accused who were detained are volunteers in charge of crowd control, the police disclosed. According to Shalabh Mathur, they do not let the administration handle crowd management; instead, they handle it on their own.

    Meanwhile, the primary culprit in the FIR has been named as "Mukhya sevadar" Dev Prakash Madhukar. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was given by the police for information that resulted in Madhukar's arrest.

    If necessary, authorities may also question 'Bhole Baba', whose name does not appear in the FIR but is under investigation. The police are gathering information on Narayan Sakaar Hari's background, and teams have been dispatched to cities where he has potential criminal records.

    The bodies of all victims of the Hathras stampede have been identified and handed over to their families, District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said today.

    The self-styled godman, in his early 60s, has not been seen in public since the incident. He issued a statement on Wednesday declaring he will take legal action against "anti-social elements" that allegedly engineered the horrific chaos.

    The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a monetary relief of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of the dead and Rs 50,000 for those injured. 

