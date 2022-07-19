Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Uddhav Thackeray lost control of his party in Parliament as well?

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader in the Lower House of Parliament.

    Has Uddhav Thackeray lost control of his shiv sena party in Parliament as well snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

    In a massive blow to Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday stated Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader in the Lower House of Parliament.

    Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shinde said Shiv Sena MPs had supported his stand to uphold the ideals of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray. 

    "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader in the Lower House," he added.

    Also read: Big jolt to Uddhav Thackeray as more MPs back Eknath Shinde ahead of SC hearing

    Shinde was flanked by 12 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha members who had written to Speaker Om Birla to change the leader of the parliamentary party.

    Rahul Shewale, the new leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, said, "Uddhav Thackeray was keen on realigning with the BJP, but went back on his word." 

    "We had also asked Thackeray not to support Margaret Alva for the VP's post, but our views were ignored," he added.

    The Shiv Sena has 19 MPs in the Lok Sabha of whom 12 are lending their support to the Shinde camp.

    Also Read: Maha govt reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre: CM Eknath Shinde

    Twelve Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, earlier met Speaker Om Birla and requested him to change the party's floor leader in the Lower House of Parliament.

    The rebel Shiv Sena MPs met Birla a day after the party's floor leader, Vinayak Raut, gave a letter to the speaker, asking him not to entertain any representation from the rival faction.

    "Twelve Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena met Speaker Om Birla and requested him to appoint Rahul Shewale in place of Vinayak Raut as the party's floor leader," Hemant Godse, one of the 12 MPs of the Shinde faction who met Birla, said.

    Also Read: SC to Maharashtra Speaker: Don't take action against MLAs until matter listed for hearing

    In his letter submitted to the speaker on Monday night, Raut made it clear that he was the "duly appointed" leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party, and Rajan Vichare was the chief whip.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 7:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistani man crosses border to attack Nupur Sharma arrested in Rajasthan 11 inch knife recovered gcw

    Pakistani man crosses border to attack Nupur Sharma, arrested in Rajasthan; 11-inch knife recovered

    Conspiracy Files: The CIA blew up Homi Bhabha's plane, 'nailed' Shastri

    Conspiracy Files: The CIA blew up Homi Bhabha's plane, 'nailed' Shastri

    Two Go First flights face technical snag both planes grounded DGCA gcw

    Two Go First flights face technical snag, both planes grounded

    Prophet remark row Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma not to be arrested rules SC gcw

    Big relief for Nupur Sharma: Supreme Court says no arrest till August 10

    Indian Railway removes service charges for food, drinks; but there's a catch - adt

    Indian Railway removes service charges for food, drinks; but there's a catch

    Recent Stories

    football Manchester United fans believe THIS Italian striker is Cristiano Ronaldo ideal replacement snt

    Manchester United fans believe THIS Italian striker is Ronaldo's ideal replacement

    Club friendlies: Manchester United fans go gaga over Anthony Martial goal-scoring form; in awe of Erik ten Hag-ayh

    Club friendlies: Man United fans go gaga over Martial's goal-scoring form; in awe of ten Hag

    Pakistani man crosses border to attack Nupur Sharma arrested in Rajasthan 11 inch knife recovered gcw

    Pakistani man crosses border to attack Nupur Sharma, arrested in Rajasthan; 11-inch knife recovered

    Pictures: Here's how Disha Patani avoided 'oops moment' in SEXY short black skirt RBA

    Pictures: Here's how Disha Patani avoided 'oops moment' in SEXY short black skirt

    BSEH Class 10 12 compartment exam 2022 Haryana Board likely to release admit card by July 21 gcw

    BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2022: Haryana Board likely to release admit card by July 21

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon